HOmer HOmer HUM!! Rays are 9-0!!

ST. PETERSBURG, FL– After sweeping the Detroit Tigers at home, the Washington Nationals on the road, the Tampa Bay Rays returned to their friendly confines of Tropicana Field to face the Oakland Athletics. And upon completion of the series, I believe the A’s couldn’t “wait to get out of town” after getting swept, giving the Rays nine-straight wins – becoming the first team to start a season 9-0 since 2003 (Kansas City Royals).

Tampa Bay totaled 30 hits, scored 31 runs, and hit 11 home runs in the weekend series.

Notable in the first of the three wins, was the play of José Siri, who made a great throw to nail Ramón Laureno at home plate in the second inning and later robbed Laureno of extra bases with a spectacular running catch in left-center field. The Rays scored nine runs on five home runs and 10 hits in Friday’s win with Siri going 1-4.

On Saturday, Jeffrey Springs pitched seven scoreless innings for his second win of the season and the Rays continued the homer barrage with three more. Unfortunately, Siri sat out of the second game of the series with a hamstring injury that will keep him sidelined for ten days.

In the series finale this past Sunday, Drew Rasmussen pitched seven shutout innings of one-hit ball and at one point, he retired 16 batters in a row. The Rays hit three more home runs featuring an opposite field grand slam by Brandon Lowe.

Regardless of the long ball, Tampa Bay’s awareness on the bases showed all weekend long. A perfect example was the hustle out of Harold Ramírez, who beat out an infield single to the third baseman Jace Peterson. On the next play, Ramírez beat out a throw to second on an attempted force out. Fundamental baseball at its best.

For the series: Wander Franco, Manuel Margot and Brandon Lowe each had two home runs. Lowe scored six runs, Ramírez and Christian Bethancourt had four each, and three other players tallied three runs each. Ramírez and Isaac Paredas each had four hits. A team effort from one to nine in the lineup.

Additionally, each of the Rays starting pitchers, Shane McClanahan, Zach Eflin, Jeffrey Springs, and Drew Rasmussen are 2-0 to start the season.

Next up are the Boston Red Sox in a four-game series before the Rays hit the road and head to Toronto and Cincinnati.

