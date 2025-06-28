Islanders select Matthew Schaefer as first overall pick in 2025 NHL Draft

Image Credit: NHL

By Ashley Scharge

NEW YORK, NY — The New York Islanders selected Matthew Schaefer as the first pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. Schaefer drafted from the Erie Otters, was the second player drafted first overall from that team, the other Connor McDavid is 2015. Schaefer is the first OHL defenseman picked since Aaron Ekblad in 2014. Scouts describe him as a second-year OHL defenseman, the first overall pick in the 2023 OHL priority selection. He captained Canada’s under-18 team to a gold medal win at the Hlinka-Gretzky Cup. After missing the start of the OHL season, he was back and playing impressively, attracting a lot of attention as a top defensive prospect. On the ice, he does it all: an elite skater with good gap control, defends well, and consistently produces offensively using his ability and smarts.

Schaefer possesses exceptional game sense; timing simple plays, blocking shots, and successful finishes perfectly. His puck retrieval is excellent; his skating helps him escape pressure, and he’s a capable offensive rush leader. He also quarterbacks the power play and is an offensive threat to score or set up teammates.

In just seventeen games, Schaefer racked up seven goals and fifteen assists, despite missing significant time because of mononucleosis and a broken collarbone.

Schaefer joins Billy Harris, Denis Potvin, Rick DiPietro, and John Tavares as the Islanders’ first overall picks. His game has drawn comparisons to Miro Heiskanen and Cale Makar.

The Islanders traded Noah Dobson to the Montreal Canadiens for Emil Heineman, a left winger and a 16th- and 17th-round pick in the 2025 draft.

The Islanders then used their sixteenth pick to select Victor Eklund, a 5’11”, 161-pound player. Scouts report that he has skill, determination, good pace, and the ability to play along the boards. Central Scouting ranked him seventh. By Central Scouting, the Swedish forward is the brother of William Eklund of the San Jose Sharks.

With the seventeenth overall pick, the Islanders selected Kashawn Aitcheson, a defenseman 6’1 196 lbs, who plays for Barrie of OHL

Scouts say: A third-year OHL defenseman who will be a versatile option for any team. A good skater with solid puck skills. Barrie’s power-play quarterback demonstrates offensive prowess. He’s also an aggressive and effective defensive player. A fierce competitor that plays with grit, along with good detail in his defensive game, gap control, and awareness. Plays a physical style and will back it up. A top-notch defenseman who meets the requirements for the next level. He posted 8 goals 31 assists for 39 points. It marked a 36- point improvement from his rookie campaign where he tallied three points through 23 games.

Additionally, he helped Team CHL sweep the 2024 CHL USA Prospects Challenge, with a performance that included scoring in the second game and won gold with Canada at the 2024 under-18 World Championship 1-2—3 in 7 GP.

Long Island native James Hagens was picked seventh by the Boston Bruins. The New York Rangers gave up their first-round pick to the Pittsburgh Penguins as part of the JT Miller trade while the New Jersey Devils did not have a first pick in this draft as it went in part of the Calgary trade, acquiring Jacob Markstrom.

Among the many celebrities present were Adam Sandler, Charles Barkley, Bayley, Meredith Gaudreau (wife of the late Johnny Gaudreau), George Kittle, Kris Letang and his son, and Tom Green.

Rounds 2-7 of the NHL Draft will start on Saturday at noon eastern time, 9 am pacific time.