NHL and NHLPA agree on a new collective bargaining agreement

By Ashley Scharge

NEW YORK, NY — The NHL and the NHLPA announced on Friday that they have reached an agreement in principle on a four-year deal, beginning in September 2026.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman spoke at a press conference before the NHL Draft in Los Angeles. They did not release details because the NHL players must ratify them. They will do that within the upcoming week.

Some aspects of the rumor were revealed. An 84 game schedule, beginning in 2026-27 season, which means only four pre-season games. Contracts are limited to six years for free agents and seven years for players re-signing with their own teams.

The NHL will not allow deferred salary in contracts. Signing rights to draft picks are uniform across the league. Full-time emergency backup goalie within the organization. Teams cannot mandate player dress code, when arriving or games.

Teams must be salary-cap compliant in the playoffs. They are not now.

The Salary Cap for the 2024-25 season was $88 million. 2025-26 season. The Salary Cap will be $95.5 And in 2026-27, the Salary Cap will be $104 million.

