Offseason NHL Updates for Rangers and Islanders

By Ashley Scharge

NEW YORK, NY — The New York Rangers recently announced that the team has agreed to terms with forward Adam Edstrom on a two-year contract extension at $975,00 per year.

Edstrom has accumulated seven goals and four assists for 11 points in 62 career NHL games across parts of two seasons. He established career-highs in goals (five), assists (four), and points (nine) in 51 games played during the 2024-25 campaign and ranked third on the Blueshirts in hits (94) before suffering a season-ending lower body injury on February 1. In addition, Edstrom’s 94 hits were the fourth-most among NHL rookies in 2024-25 at the time of his injury. Before the start of the regular season, Edstrom was named the winner of the Lars-Erik Sjoberg Award, which is given annually to the top Rangers rookie in training camp as selected by the media.

The Karlstad, Sweden native played in 11 games for the Blueshirts during the 2023-24 season, registering two goals and a plus-two rating. He tallied his first career NHL goal while making his NHL debut on December 15th, 2023, against Anaheim. In 43 career American Hockey League games with the Hartford Wolf Pack over the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons, he notched 12 goals and five assists for 17 points.

The Blueshirts originally selected the 6-7, 241-pound forward in the sixth round, 161st overall, of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

The Rangers also agreed to terms with defenseman Matthew Robertson on a two-year contract at $775,00 per year.

Robertson skated in 60 games for the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League this past season, registering one goal and 24 assists for 25 points. He established AHL career-highs in assists and points in 2024-25, and he led Wolf Pack defensemen in both categories. In addition, Robertson skated in two NHL games with the Rangers this past season, and he posted a plus-three rating over those two contests. He made his NHL debut on April 14th, 2025, against Florida.

The Edmonton, Alberta native, has played four AHL seasons with Hartford, registering 11 goals and 69 assists for 80 points. He has also added one assist in 10 career Calder Cup Playoff games. Robertson established an AHL career-high in goals, during the 2022-23 season.

The Blueshirts originally selected the 6-4 in the second round, 49th overall, of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

The New York Islanders named Matt Martin as Special Assistant to the General Manager, Mathieu Darche.

Martin played 15 seasons in the NHL. Eight hundred and fifty-five games with the Islanders and the Toronto Maple Leafs, scoring 89 goals and 102 assists for 191 points in the regular season. And 995 career penalty minutes.

The Islanders selected Martin in the fifth round of the 2008 draft.

