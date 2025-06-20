Rangers sign Matt Rempe to contract extension

Image Credit: NHL

By Ashley Scharge

NEW YORK, NY — The New York Rangers signed pending restricted free agent forward Matt Rempe on a two-year contract extension, worth 975,000.

Rempe topped his team with 19.64 hits per 60 minutes, placing sixth in the NHL for players who played at least 40 games. In addition, he established career-highs in goals (3), assists (5), and points (8) this season, and finished with a plus-seven rating in 42 games.

In 59 games across parts of two seasons with the Rangers, the Calgary, Alberta native, has recorded 10 points (4 G-6A) and notched one game-winning goal. He currently ranks fifth in the NHL in hits per 60 minutes of ice time (min. 50 games played) since the start of the 2023-24 season (22.12). In 2023-24, Rempe appeared in 17 games for the Blueshirts and recorded one goal and one assist for two points. Besides his NHL career, he played parts of three seasons in the AHL for the Hartford Wolf Pack. Since the 2022-23 season, Rempe skated in 114 games for the Wolf Pack and recorded 27 points (17 G-10A).

The 6-9, 255-pound forward was originally selected by the Blueshirts in the sixth round, 165th overall, of the 2020 NHL Draft.

That leaves the New York Rangers 14.5 million in salary cap space. Other restricted free agents include K’Andre Miller, Will Cuylie, Adam Edstrom, Zac Jones, Matt Robertson, and Arthur Kaliyev.

