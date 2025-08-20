Jawy Méndez returns to Global Combat in a “Mexico vs. USA” event Thursday, Sept. 18th, live worldwide on YouTube from Mexico City

Mexican reality TV star Jawy Méndez will compete in his third professional MMA fight at COMBATE GLOBAL on Thursday, September 18, live on YouTube from Mexico City - Image Credit: Scott Hirano/Combate Global

“THE SPANISH JAKE PAUL” FACES AMERICAN JOHN PADRÓN

IN A FIGHT SET AT 175 POUNDS

MÉNDEZ WILL FIGHT FOR THE SECOND TIME IN 2025,

AFTER A VICTORY IN HIS LAST FIGHT

GLOBAL COMBAT IN APRIL

Combate Global Announces the Return of Jawy Méndez to “Mexico vs. USA”

MIAMI, FL — COMBATE GLOBAL announced the return of Mexican reality TV star and Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter Jawy Méndez (1-1) to The Cage on Thursday, September 18, live globally on YouTube from Azteca Studios in Mexico City.

The COMBATE GLOBAL event on September 18 will feature a full five-fight card in the “Mexico vs. USA” format, and will stream live, free and worldwide on the COMBATE GLOBAL YouTube channel , beginning at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. UTC.

Méndez, known as “The Spanish Jake Paul,” will face American John “The Hitman” Padrón (2-1-1) in a featured fight scheduled for 175 pounds.

The fight will take place five months after Méndez earned his first career MMA victory in COMBATE GLOBAL action in Miami.

“Jawy is tired of being called ‘The Mexican Jake Paul’ and has promised me he will surpass that manufactured fighter,” said COMBATE GLOBAL CEO Campbell McLaren.

A star in nine consecutive seasons of MTV Latin America’s hit reality show Acapulco Shore, the star of Televisa’s reality show Hotel VIP, and a reggaeton singer, Méndez surprised the world with his decision to enter the demanding world of professional MMA in 2023.

In his last MMA fight at COMBATE GLOBAL, on April 24, Méndez defeated American Rafael Monterola by TKO (punches) in the second round (3:59).

His performance in his second professional fight was a marked contrast to his debut, in which, with no previous amateur experience and minimal formal training, he fell in the second round (4:08) to Colombian Johan “The Samurai” Rodriguez, despite fighting bravely and showing the heart of a true warrior.

Above: Mendez (right) throws a body kick to Monterola (left) en route to victory in his second professional MMA fight. Photo credit: Kevin Kleeblatt/Combate Global.

For the second consecutive year, Méndez is training at the 30,000-square-foot MMA Masters camp in Miami, under the supervision of head coaches Cesar Carneiro and Daniel Valverde, who together have trained more than 100 world champions.

Méndez will once again have veteran MMA Masters fighter and coach Danny “The Colombian Warrior” Chávez in his corner.

His opponent, Padrón, is a New York City native and trains in Orlando, Florida, alongside renowned champions such as Lyoto Machida and Mike Perry at Fusion X-Cel Performance.

He is a four-fight veteran of the famed Underground Combat League (UCL), the former unsanctioned New York-based MMA league that produced several future stars of the sport, including Frankie Edgar.

Padrón also has 10 Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu fights in his career.

Additional fights for COMBATE GLOBAL’s “Mexico vs. USA” event will be announced soon.

Learn more about COMBATE GLOBAL and its athletes at www.CombateGlobal.com as well as on YouTube, Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram.