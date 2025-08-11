Joe Espada talks Roberto Clemente, growing number of Puerto Rican-born MLB players and Altuve-Correa superstar duo

Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

BRONX, NY — One clear indication after observing the Astros up close this weekend as Houston took two-of-three on the Yankees in the Bronx is manager Joe Espada has his ballclub prepared for all aspects of the game.

The 49-year-old of Santurce, Puerto Rico, one-of-two active Puerto Rican-born managers in Major League Baseball, along with Boston Red Sox skipper Alex Cora, was a player once himself, spending nearly a decade in the minor leagues from 1996-2005 as an infielder of six different MLB organizations—the Athletics, Marlins, Rockies, Royals, Cardinals, and Rangers—before becoming a coach of the Marlins shortly after, Team Puerto Rico in the 2013 and 2017 World Baseball Classic, Yankees, and then Astros, an organization he’s been with since 2018.

During his time growing up in Puerto Rico, his professional playing and coaching days, and now, at the helm of the Astros, Espada has always held Roberto Clemente, known as “The Great One” close to his heart, trying to emulate No. 21.

“When we talk about Roberto Clemente, we immediately think of him as an example of what integrity should look like,” Espada said of Clemente’s legacy in an interview with Latino Sports over the weekend at Yankee Stadium.

“Doing what is right for others is the most important thing. We have to look further than what he did on the baseball field, and more of the impact that he had in the community. That’s something that I’m always trying to be and emulate that—that part of how Roberto Clemente treated others. And as a Puerto Rican, it’s an honor to be part of that Roberto Clemente community, trying to bring young kids to baseball and emulate his actions off the field.”

Despite just over 20 Puerto Rican-born players appearing in MLB this season, according to Baseball Reference, 22 approximately, as there were 16 listed on MLB’s 2025 Opening Day team rosters back in March, Espada believes the number will only increase as the weeks and months go by.

“There’s more coming too,” Espada noted. “For that group to grow is an honor for me, especially being in the seat that I’m in. I’m always looking to continue to grow the sport in Puerto Rico and in Latin communities because we do have some great players coming.

The message that I send to them is that it could be done and that there’s nothing holding us back. We have to fight through some obstacles but with work ethic and desire to be the best versions of ourselves every time we step on the baseball field, we can overcome any challenges.”

When asked on what’s been the most significant part of having three-time Puerto Rican All-Star Carlos Correa return to his old stomping grounds of Houston following a blockbuster trade with the Twins less than two weeks ago, as he is now back on the field with his close friend, José Altuve, a Venezuelan icon, and 2017 AL LatinoMVP Award winner, Espada said:

“For me, having a front row seat to their accomplishments and great moments, but also, more importantly, my relationships with them, who they are as people, the impact that they have in our community, that has been a bigger blessing—watching them do what they do off the field in our community than actually what they have done on the baseball field.”

