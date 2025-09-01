Latino Sports pulls off a nail-biting win over BronxNet to reclaim “Bragging Rights Trophy”

Image Credit: Hector Beauchamp/Latino Sports

SOUTH BRONX, NY — Latino Sports brought the heat and reclaimed the coveted “Bragging Rights Trophy” in a nail-biting finish at the 32nd Annual Celebrity Basketball Game & Health Day Event in the South Bronx, NY, Sunday afternoon at Orchard Beach.

The game was filled with intense competition and thrilling moments, with Latino Sports edging out BronxNet Cable with a final score of 51-50.

In a heart-stopping final few seconds, BronxNet had a chance to tie the game and force overtime, but missed a crucial free throw, allowing Latino Sports to secure the win.

The energy in the court was electric as fans cheered on their teams, creating a raucous and lively atmosphere.

Led by Coach Chris and MVP Tylik (Butta) Byers, Latino Sports celebrated their hard-fought victory and proudly hoisted the Bragging Rights Trophy, ending a four-year drought.

The game was a true display of skill, determination, and sportsmanship.

In addition to the basketball action, the event also featured a showdown between the PR Pro Legends seniors and the Harlem Legends, with the PR Pro Legends emerging victorious under the coaching of the legendary Santos Negrón.

Amidst all the excitement, attendees also had the opportunity to receive free health screenings from the BronxCare Mobile Health unit, ensuring that everyone could enjoy the event while taking care of their well-being.

The raffle for sports items, including a miniature Mariano Rivera Cooperstown HOF plaque from the New York Yankees, added to the fun and excitement of the day.

Half time entertainment was provided by Wilfredo “Burgnation” Garcia, Natalia, Swan & Heart Break Papi.

As the event came to a close, all participants and spectators were already looking forward to next year’s 33rd annual celebration.

It was a day filled with unforgettable moments, friendly competition, and a strong sense of community spirit.

