LatinoMVP Kings of Queens: Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto honored with 2024 LatinoMVP Awards

Image Credit: Latino Sports

FLUSHING, NY — From now on, Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto are the LatinoMVP Kings of Queens, each receiving well-deserved royalty Saturday afternoon at Citi Field as president and founder of Latino Sports, Julio Pabón, presented the New York Mets’ superstar duo with their respective league’s LatinoMVP Awards for the 2024 season.

Deemed a “Latin Grammy of Baseball,” the LatinoMVP Awards are the oldest and most prestigious awards earned by Latino athletes in Major League Baseball dating back to 1990.

Latino Sports, the Latino Sports Writers and Broadcasters Association, and MLB, a major sponsor of the LatinoMVP Awards, plan ahead each year to present LatinoMVP recipients with their one of a kind award the following season during Hispanic Heritage Month (September 15th-October 15th) at their team’s home ballpark with the goal of promoting the individual’s success and accomplishments made on and off the field.

Each achieving the LatinoMVP-winning milestone for a second time in their career (2024), Lindor, 31, of Caguas, Puerto Rico, was previously named the 2016 American League LatinoMVP by the LSWBA while Soto, 26, of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, took home the honors for the 2021 National League LatinoMVP.

Then came a 2024 season like no other.

Soto as a New York Yankee dominating in the Bronx, sending the Yanks’ to the 2024 World Series on a “Soto-defining” three-run homer in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series—meanwhile across town—Lindor legitimately carrying the Mets into the postseason and later to the National League Championship Series on a clutch grand slam in Game 4 of the National League Division Series.

LatinoMVP moments to pair with LatinoMVP numbers.

Soto in 2024 as a Yankee: .288/.419/.569 with 41 HR, 109 RBI and 129 walks in 157 games

Lindor in 2024 as a Met: .273/.344/.500 with 33 HR, 91 RBI and 29 stolen bases in 152 games

Following LatinoMVP-winning seasons, Soto, signing the largest contract ever in professional sports, a 15-year/$765 million deal with the Mets, went borough to borough and joined forces with Lindor—resulting in the first-time in the 35-year LatinoMVP Award history both top honors—the NL and AL LatinoMVP—were earned by players from the same team.

Lindor and Soto’s 2024 LatinoMVP Awards were crafted by nationally acclaimed artist James Fiorentino, Latino Sports’ exclusive artist for the AL and NL LatinoMVP Awards each season.

You can see more of Fiorentino’s award-winning artwork at JamesFiorentino.com and on Instagram (@fiorentinojames).

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports