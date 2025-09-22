Connect with us

Mets Miss Chance – Again

Image Credit: Latino Sports

SOUTH BRONX, NY — Twenty-seven years ago on November 29, 1998, the New York Times published a letter I had written under the title “Mets Miss Chance.” In that letter, I criticized the Mets for failing to make history when they could have promoted their own Assistant General Manager, Omar Minaya, to Acting General Manager after Steve Phillips was suspended for sexual harassment allegations. Instead, the Mets reached into the past and brought Frank Cashen out of semiretirement.

At the time, we discussed this decision on our radio program, La Hora Deportiva, where countless callers—many of them loyal Mets fans—asked why the Mets would bypass a qualified Latino executive in Minaya. Was this a subtle form of discrimination? Had the Mets chosen Minaya, a Dominican, they would have made history by appointing the first Latino General Manager in Major League Baseball.

Nelson Cruz chatting about the LatinoMVP Awards with Latino Sports president Julio Pabón, Omar Minaya, and Ray Negron – Image Credit: Maz Adams/Latino Sports

Instead, their General Counsel, David Cohen, told us that ownership wanted “more experience.” In other words, the “gray hairs” of Cashen were seen as more reassuring than giving Minaya the historic opportunity he had earned.

It is disheartening that twenty-seven years later, the Mets have once again missed their chance—this time in recognizing and celebrating Latino excellence on the field. In 2025, the Mets held the rare distinction of having both top winners of the LatinoMVP Awards: Francisco Lindor, the 2024 National League LatinoMVP, and Juan Soto, the 2024 American League LatinoMVP. This marked the first time in the 35-year history of our awards that the two premier Latino players of the year, from both leagues, were on the same team.

The Mets set a new Citi Field single season attendance record in 2025 with approximately 3,182,057 fans thanks to the box office superstars Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor are night in and night out – Image Credit: Bill Menzel and George Napolitano/Latino Sports

When the winners were announced in April, we immediately congratulated the Mets and offered to present the awards at Citi Field, as we have done with other organizations across Major League Baseball. We even suggested this could be incorporated into the Mets’ Hispanic Heritage Month activities—a perfect opportunity to celebrate their players while honoring the Latino community that makes up such a significant part of their fan base.

Other teams embraced the opportunity. They welcomed on-field ceremonies that allowed fans to join in celebrating their stars. Many describe our awards as the “Latin Grammys of Baseball,” and every organization treated them as such—except the Mets.

The Milwaukee Brewers (Freddy Peralta and Jackson Chourio), Kansas City Royals (Seth Lugo) and New York Yankees (Luis Gil) went all out in presenting LatinoMVP Award recipients with their one of a kind award throughout Hispanic Heritage Month on the field of their home ballpark during a pregame ceremony – Image Credit: Milwaukee Brewers/Kansas City Royals and Hector Beauchamp/Latino Sports

Despite multiple inquiries, the Mets offered only silence until September. Their eventual response shocked us: the awards could be given, but not on the field. Later, they added that the presentations could take place in the locker room. That proposal was deeply disrespectful—not only to the awards, but also to the players, fans, and the Latino community.

We reminded the Mets that, in the past, even when they did not hold on-field ceremonies, they found meaningful alternatives: press conferences, special luncheons, or Hispanic press gatherings. This time, however, the best they offered was “a wall with the Mets logo” in a hallway outside the locker room.

Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto thanked Latino Sports for all we do in promoting Latinos across the game of baseball to the level they deserve on a national and global level – Image Credit: Hector Beauchamp/Latino Sports

Ultimately, Lindor himself saved the moment. As he walked off the field from batting practice, he saw us and said, “Let’s do this now.” Soto, after being informed in the locker room, also came out to accept his award. Both players, proud of their second LatinoMVP honors, were gracious and appreciative. (Lindor first won in 2016 with Cleveland; Soto in 2021 with Washington.)

Each received a one-of-a-kind watercolor portrait by acclaimed artist James Fiorentino—our tradition instead of trophies or plaques.

The immediate reactions of Francisco Lindor (NL LatinoMVP) and Juan Soto (AL LatinoMVP) after receiving their respective league’s 2024 LatinoMVP Awards outside the Mets’ clubhouse – Image Credit: Latino Sports

And yet, we are left troubled. There was no Mets media representative. No photographer. No social media coverage. No acknowledgment of a historic moment where two of the game’s biggest Latino stars, both Mets—Lindor listed as the fifth most-popular selling jersey across MLB for the 2025 season while Soto ranked sixth—each received the oldest and most prestigious Latino award in MLB.

Once again, the Mets missed their chance. And once again, the Latino community is left asking: Why the disrespect?

Latino Sports, the Latino Sports Writers and Broadcasters Association and Major League Baseball prefer to celebrate each LatinoMVP Award recipients career milestone with an on the field pre-game ceremony in front of their fans at their home ballpark – Image Credit: Latino Sports

We do not believe the Mets organization as a whole disregards Latinos—after all, their roster, coaching staff, and fan base proudly reflect the community. But it is clear that within their media and event departments, there exists a troubling lack of cultural sensitivity, organization, and respect.

For a franchise that could have stood proudly at the forefront of Latino recognition in baseball, the Mets instead chose to push history into a hallway.

3 Comments

  1. Blanca CaninoVigo

    September 21, 2025 at 10:31 pm

    Latino Sports well said. Shame on the Mets organization and yes once again they missed it.

  2. Elizabeth Figueroa

    September 22, 2025 at 12:34 pm

    The Mets disrespected their players primarily! No one in any event gets any kind of award in a hallway!! The Latino Sports award is highly respected! The organization is highly respected by people in all facets of sports where Latinos need more exposure!! Glad this article was written! SHAME on the METS!!

