LatinoMVP Honors in Milwaukee for Freddy Peralta and Jackson Chourio

Freddy Peralta (L), Julio Pabón (M) and Jackson Chourio (R) during Friday's LatinoMVP Awards pregame ceremony in Milwaukee - Image Credit: Milwaukee Brewers/MLB

MILWAUKEE, WI — The Brew Crew now has a duo of LatinoMVP Award winners in Freddy Peralta and Jackson Chourio, each receiving their respective 2024 LatinoMVP Awards together during a special on the field ceremony before the Cardinals-Brewers series opener Friday night at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The LatinoMVP Awards are the oldest and most prestigious awards earned by Latin MLB athletes, starting back in 1990, with the intentions of promoting and recognizing their stellar on-and-off field performances that are on many occasions overlooked. The true value and appreciation for the LatinoMVP Awards continue to grow immensely year-on-year with several former and active players calling it a “Latin Grammy of Baseball” and one of the top achievements of their career.

Both selected and voted by members of the Latino Sports Writers and Broadcasters Association (LSWBA) this past offseason, Peralta was named the recipient of the 2024 National League LatinoMVP Starting Pitcher of the Year, while Chourio earned the honors of the 2024 NL LatinoMVP Rookie of the Year.

Each of their awards were crafted by Maz Adams, one of our exclusive LatinoMVP Award artists, who you can follow on Instagram (@mazadamsart).

The two-time All-Star Peralta, 29, of Moca, Dominican Republic, Milwaukee’s frontline right-handed starter, helping lead the Brewers to an NL Central division title in 2024, went 11-9 across 32 outings with a 3.68 ERA and 200 strikeouts.

“This is awesome,” Peralta said minutes before the LatinoMVP Award pregame ceremony was underway in Milwaukee Friday night. “I have been thinking about it a lot and now seeing it, thank you so much. It’s very important to recognize our (Latinos) achievements, thank you.”

His teammate Chourio, fresh on the scene last season as a rookie, already signing an eight-year/$82 million contract extension with the Brewers prior to making his MLB Debut, proved Milwaukee’s front office correct in the move of locking the Venezuelan native up early.

The 21-year-old right-handed hitting center fielder from Maracaibo, Venezuela, contributing on both sides of the diamond, posted a .275/.327/.464 slash line last year in 148 games with 21 home runs, 79 RBI and 22 stolen bases—becoming the first MLB player to ever mark a 20 HR-20 SB campaign before his 21st birthday (turning 21 on March 11, 2025).

“I am very happy and grateful to all the people who confided and voted for me,” Chourio stated in a previous interview with Latino Sports regarding his 2024 NL LatinoMVP Rookie of the Year Award nomination.

