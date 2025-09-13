Smiling is Pure Life in Smiles – Sonreír es Pura Vida en Sonrisas

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Historical verse…

An old woman skinny, skinny,

skinny, skinny,

got married.

With an old skinny, skinny

man

and they became

the Skinnier Fam…

-o-o-o-

“Sir: I’ve come to ask for your daughter’s hand. Of course, to marry her.”

“Very well, young man!… How are you doing financially?”

“Very bad, dear father-in-law. But as soon as I get married, with the inheritance you’ll leave us, we’ll be very rich!”

-o-o-o-

Whoever invented the word Tennessee was a great joker, because they added three pairs of useless letters. Better, more practical, logical, and historical, it would have been simply Tenesi.

There was no need for such a waste of vague letters. There are three letters that don’t do anything; they don’t make a sound.

The word Tennessee, by the way, comes from the Cherokee dialect, and it’s Tenasí, without double letters, and it means meeting place. Yes… the nn-ss-ee was a joke by the author, who was a great joker…

-o-o-o-

Betito, Alberto and Patricia’s son, was five years old. One night he asked his father to tell him a bedtime story, and the man read him the story about the king who had three wives and had to choose one to marry.

When Alberto finished reading the story, and since the boy wouldn’t go to sleep, he asked his wife to convince him it was time to sleep.

The mother told the boy that if he liked the story, he had to go to sleep so his father could read him more stories. Because if he didn’t go to sleep, he would think he didn’t like the ones he was telling. Betito then asked:

“Mom, before I go to sleep, I’ll tell you what I want.”

“Tell me, son.”

“I also want three wives, so one can cook for me, another can sing to me, and another can bathe me.”

“And which one will you sleep with, Betito?”

The husband came in to see what they were doing so much. And he heard:

“No, Mommy! I’ll sleep with you.”

The mother, moved, kissed him and said:

“God bless you, son! But who will sleep with your three wives?”

“They’ll sleep with Dad.”

The father turned to look at his wife with pretentious eyes who said: “Did you hear?”

She hugged Betito with great emotion and said:

“Thank you, son, God bless you!”

Moral: Don’t ask your five-year-old son those questions.

Consequences: Don Alberto spent months sleeping with three… three pillows and no one else.

-o-o-o-

Thanks to life, for giving me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, by accessing it with: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Sonreír es Pura Vida en Sonrisas

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Copla histórica…

Una vieja, seca, seca,

seca, seca, se casó.

Con un viejo seco, seco

y se secaron los dos…

-o-o-o-

“Señor: Vengo a pedirle la mano de su hija. Desde luego, para casarme con ella”.

“¡Muy bien, joven!… ¿Cómo anda económicamente?”

“Muy mal, querido suegro. Pero en cuanto me case, con la herencia que usted nos dejará, ¡¡estaremos forrados!!”

-o-o-o-

Quien inventó la palabra Tennessee, fue gran bromista, porque le puso tres pares de letras que no sirven para nada. Mejor, más práctico, lógico e histórico, hubiera sido, simplemente Tenesí.

No era necesario ese despilfarro de letras vagas. Hay tres letras que no hacen nada, no suenan.

La palabra Tennessee, por cierto, proviene del dialecto cheroqui, y es Tenasí, sin dobles letras y que quiere decir, sitio para reuniones. Sí… lo de nn-ss-ee, fue una broma del autor, quien era gran bromista…

-o-o-o-

Betito, el hijo de Alberto y Patricia, estaba en sus cinco años. Una noche le pidió a su papá que le contara un cuento antes de dormir, y el hombre le leyó la historia aquella del rey que tenía tres mujeres, y debía elegir a una para casarse.

Cuando Alberto terminó de leer el cuento, y como el niño no se dormía, le pidió a su esposa lo convenciera de que ya era hora de dormir.

La mamá le indicó al niño que, si le había gustado el cuento, tenía que dormirse, para que su papá le leyera más cuentos. Porque si no se dormía, creería que no le gustaban los que le contaba. Betito pidió entonces:

“Mamá antes de dormirme, te voy a decir lo que quiero”.

“Dime hijo”.

“Yo también quiero tener tres esposas, para que una me cocine, otra me cante y la otra me bañe”.

“¿Y con cual dormirás, Bebito?”

En eso entra el esposo, para ver por qué se entretenían tanto. Y escucha:

“¡No mami!, yo dormiré contigo”.

La mamá enternecida, lo besó y le dijo:

“¡Dios te bendiga hijo!. Pero, ¿quién dormirá con tus tres esposas?”

“Ellas dormirán con papá”.

El papá volteó a ver a su mujer con ojos de pretencioso, y le soltó: “¿Escuchaste?”

Ella abrazó a Bebito con gran emoción y le dijo:

“¡Gracias hijo, Dios te bendiga!”

Moraleja: No le hagas esas preguntas a tu hijo de cinco años.

Consecuencias: Don Alberto duró meses durmiendo con tres… tres almohadas y nadie más.

-o-o-o-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota, en la Internet, si accedes con: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5