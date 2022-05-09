Letters from the Beyond.- The one from Tom Seaver to Buck Showalter / Las Cartas desde El Más Allá.- La de Tom Seaver para Buck Showalter

Friend Buck…: Such is life!

“When the illness is diarrheic, green guavas are worthless”…

“What belongs to the priest goes to the Church”…

“Everything happens, everything happens, even the prunes happen…”

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – They are popular old Spanish talkers, but they come in handy in baseball. Because, when one is doing well, everything happens so that it continues well.

You will already know that I am in this After Lefe, which you call Beyond, since August 31, 2020.

But I want to write to you about our Mets, friend Buck. They have been very fortunate since their inception in 1962. When I joined the team in 1967, I was told of the adventure of the first owner, who was the widowed Joan Whitney Payson. She, apart from being a good fan of the ball, needed to do something to lower what she paid in taxes, since she was a multimillionaire.

She became the owner of the Mets, a new franchise, thinking that she would lose money and help herself in her fight against the Taxes. But no, the tickets were sold out, the publicity was abundant and Mrs. Payson was, therefore, more compromised with the I.R.S.

Well, now, 60 years after they were founded, and with you at the helm, the Mets are as overrun with good luck as ever.

And I warn you that in no way do I deny your wise quality as a manager. Of course, being in first place in the Division all these days has a lot to do with your valuable work as a manager.

But you and I know that no matter how much knowledge there is in the manager, no matter how much quality the players exhibit, the complicity of good luck is always needed.

My dear William Nathaniel “Buck” Showalter III, your Mets’ record, 19-9, easy over seconds, Marlins, 13-14, is partly down to good luck.

Our Mets scored seven runs in the ninth inning, to beat the Phillies, 8-7, because there are good hitters on the roster, because there is a winning spirit in the team, because the manager directed well, because the Philladelphia bullpen collapsed and because good luck protected them.

Seven runs in a late inning, to win by one!

With the bats of Starling Marte, Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso, Mark Canha, J.D. Davis, Brandon Nimo.

It had been 25 years since the Mets did something like this.

And they will continue to win, because they are a very good team, because they have an excellent manager and because good luck helps them tremendously.

Congratulations, friend Buck… Your friend, Tom.

Las Cartas desde El Más Allá.- La de Tom Seaver para Buck Showalter

Amigo Buck…: ¡Así es la vida!

“Cuando el mal es diarréico, no valen guayabas verdes”…

“Lo que es del cura va para la Iglesia”…

“Todo pasa, todo pasa, hasta la ciriuela pasa…”

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Son dicharachos populares del viejo castellano, pero que vienen al pelo en el beisbol. Porque, cuando a uno le va bien, todo ocurre para que siga bien.

Ya sabrás que estoy en este Más Acá, que Uds. llaman Más Allá, desde el 31 de agosto del 2020.

Pero quiero escribirte de nuestros Mets, amigo Buck. Han sido muy afortunados desde su nacimiento en 1962. Cuando llegué al equipo, en 1967, me contaron la aventura de la primera persona propietaria, que fue la viuda Joan Whitney Payson. Ella, aparte de ser una buena fanática de la pelota, necesitaba hacer algo para bajar lo que pagaba por los Impuestos, ya que era multimillonaria.

Se hizo dueña de los Mets, una nueva franquicia, pensando que perdería dinero y se ayudaría en su lucha frente a los Impuestos. Pero no, las entradas eran a casa llena, la publicidad abundaba y Mrs. Payson se vio, por eso, más comprometida con el I.R.S.

Pues, ahora, 60 años después de fundados, y contigo al frente, los Mets siguen tan invadidos como siempre por la buena suerte.

Y te advierto que en nada niego tu sabia calidad como mánager. Por supuesto que haber ocupado el primer lugar de la División todos estos días, tiene mucho qué ver con tu valioso trabajo de mánager.

Pero tú y yo sabemos que por mucho saber que haya en el mánager, por mucha calidad que exhiban los peloteros, siempre hace falta la complicidad de la buena suerte.

Mi querido, William Nathaniel “Buck” Showalter III, el record de tus Mets, 19-9, fácil sobre los segundos, Marlins, 13-14, es, en parte, obra de la buena suerte.

Nuestros Mets anotaron siete carreras en el noveno inning, para ganarles a los Phillies, 8-7, porque hay buenos bateadores en el róster, porque hay espíritu ganador en el equipo, porque el mánager dirigió bien, porque se desplomó el bullpén de Philladelphia y porque la buena suerte los amparó.

¡Siete carreras en el último chance, para ganar por una!

Con los bates de Starling Marte, Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso, Mark Canha, J.D. Davis, Brandon Nimo.

Hacía 25 años que los Mets no lograban algo así.

Y seguirán ganando, porque son muy buen equipo, porque tienen excelente mánager y porque los ayuda de manera tremenda la buena suerte.

Felicidades, amigo Buck… Tu amigo, Tom.

