The Blue Jays Were Used By Ohtani – Los Blue Jays Fueron Utilizados Por Ohtani

“Shohei (Midas) Ohtani says he verified this year that Santa Claus does exist”… Dick Secades.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – President and Rookie: The minimum salary in the Major Leagues in 2024 will be $700,000 for the season. President Joe Biden and his wife Jill will earn $579,514 for the entire year. Moral: It is more worthwhile to play baseball than to be President of the United States with a wife and everything else…

** Gossipllionaire: The thing about Shohei (Midas) Ohtani’s contract ended up becoming nasty gossip. The Blue Jays accuse the agents, CAA Sports, and the Japanese himself, of having used them to obtain the $700 million from the Dodgers and to accelerate the signing of the negotiation.

Whether that is true or not is unknown. But it is true that 24 hours before the contract document was formalized, they told reporters that in Toronto they were about to acquire the player, precisely for $700 million. The Blue Jays have now said they never made such an offer. Who knows!

** Historical: Until Marvin Miller in 1984, 40 years ago, big leaguers had their salaries reduced if they had a season below their usual numbers. They even did it to Babe Ruth several times. If owners applied that now, the teams could be sued for millions of dollars…

** The Dodgers will be 90-10 favorites to win everything, including the 2024 World Series. If they don’t, it will be one of the most notable disappointments in history…

** The Yankees are looking for a closer, remembering Mariano Rivera. But how do you do it? Not even in Panama there is one!…

** The Mets receive the Dominican right-handed pitcher from Villa Mella, Yohan Ramírez, 28, in a pure money negotiation with the White Sox…

** Shohei (Midas) Ohtani has appeared an average of 117 games per season. The regular calendar sets 162 each year…

-o-o-o-

–Dad, those who are sweeping the street, are they the garbage guys?

— No son, they are the cleaning gentlemen. The garbage guys are us.

-o-o-o-

** I sent my vote for the Cooperstown Hall of Fame 2024. I voted exclusively for Adrián Beltré, and I don’t understand how those who have voted for up to 10 candidates see baseball. Inexplicable decision, as indicated by wisdom on the merits!…

-o-o-o-

“Current fashions are the same things we used to dress up as ridiculous at carnival”… Joseph McKadew.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent file of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, by entering: Sport unites us again.

