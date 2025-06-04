Major League Baseball and the Atlanta Braves launch the 2025 PRO SPIRIT MLB All-Star Ballot

Image Credit: MLB

Phase One Voting Underway Now at MLB.com and the 30 Club Sites; PRO SPIRIT to Offer Fans Exclusive Opportunity for Extra Daily Vote During Phase One; MLB Network to Announce Finalists on Thursday, June 26th; Leading Vote-Getter in Each League During Phase One Receives Automatic Starting Assignment; Three-Day Voting Period of Phase Two Begins June 30th to Determine All-Star Starters; ESPN to Unveil Starters on Wednesday, July 2nd; Full Rosters on Sunday, July 6th

Major League Baseball launched the 2025 PRO SPIRIT MLB All-Star Ballot at 12:00 p.m. (ET) today for the 2025 MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard, which will be held on Tuesday, July 15th at Truist Park, the home of the Atlanta Braves. The 95th Midsummer Classic will mark the third to be hosted by the Braves in Atlanta and the first to take place at Truist Park after the club hosted the 1972 All-Star Game at Atlanta Stadium and the 2000 Midsummer Classic at Turner Field.

The 2025 MLB All-Star Ballot once again features two phases of fan voting to determine the All-Star starters. Beginning today, fans around the world can cast their votes exclusively online and via mobile devices at MLB.com/vote, all 30 Club web sites, the MLB App and the MLB Ballpark App until the voting period for Phase 1 concludes at 12:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 26th. During the initial voting period from June 4th-26th, fans can submit up to five ballots each day on MLB platforms. Each day, after submitting a fifth vote on the ballot, fans will be given the option to be redirected to the mobile game, PRO SPIRIT for an exclusive opportunity to vote for a sixth time. In PRO SPIRIT, fans and gamers can follow the prompts to cast a sixth vote.

On Thursday, June 26th, the top two vote-getters at each position (and the top six outfielders) in each league will be revealed on MLB Network at 6:00 p.m. (ET), and they will advance to the second phase of voting to determine who makes the All-Star teams and starts for each league. Once again, the leading vote-getter in each league during the first phase of voting will receive an automatic starting assignment at the All-Star Game and bypass the second phase of voting. If an outfielder is a league’s leading vote-getter, Phase 2 voting at the position will still take place to determine the remaining two starters among the next four outfield finalists.

Phase 2 will begin at 12:00 p.m. (ET) on Monday, June 30th, with fans voting among the finalists at each position during a three-day window that concludes at 12:00 p.m. (ET) on Wednesday, July 2nd. Later that night, the winners will be announced on ESPN at 7:00 p.m. (ET) during the MLB All-Star Starters Reveal Show presented by PRO SPIRIT. During this second phase of voting, in which fans can vote once per day on MLB platforms, vote totals will reset (i.e., vote totals from Phase 1 do not carry over) and the winner at each position (including three outfielders per league) will be named a starting position player for the 2025 Midsummer Classic.

The NL All-Star Team, which will be managed by Dave Roberts of the defending World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers, and the AL All-Star Team, led by Aaron Boone of the defending AL Champion New York Yankees, will each have nine elected starters via the fan balloting program. The pitchers and reserves for both squads – totaling 23 for each side – will be determined through a combination of “Player Ballot” choices and selections made by the Commissioner’s Office. The balance of the All-Star rosters will be announced during the MLB All-Star Selection Show presented by PRO SPIRIT on Sunday, July 6th at 5:00 p.m. (ET) on ESPN.

During each phase of voting, the 2025 MLB All-Star Ballot will offer audio CAPTCHA functionality for visually impaired fans. Spanish-language ballots will also be available to fans via MLB.com/vota.

Fans will once again have the opportunity to participate in the official voting for the Ted Williams All-Star Game Most Valuable Player Award presented by Chevrolet. During the Midsummer Classic, fans can vote exclusively at MLB.com and the 30 Club sites – online or via their mobile devices – with the 2025 All-Star Game MLB.com MVP Vote presented by Chevrolet, and their collective voice will represent 20 percent of the official vote determining this year’s recipient of the Arch Ward Trophy.

MLB All-Star Week includes the MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard (July 15th); All-Star Workout Day featuring the T-Mobile Home Run Derby (July 14th); All-Star Saturday featuring the All-Star Futures Game and the All-Star Celebrity Softball Game (July 12th); the MLB Draft presented by Nike (July 13th-15th); the HBCU Swingman Classic presented by T-Mobile (July 11th); and Capital One All-Star Village (July 12th-15th). The 95th Midsummer Classic will be televised nationally by FOX Sports; in Canada by Rogers Sportsnet and TDA Sports; and worldwide by partners in more than 200 countries. FOX Deportes will provide Spanish language coverage in the United States. ESPN Radio will provide exclusive national radio coverage of the All-Star Game, while Univision will provide Spanish language coverage on radio. MLB Network and MLB.com will also provide comprehensive All-Star Week coverage. For more information about MLB All-Star Week, including ticket information and updates, please visit allstargame.com and follow @MLB and @AllStarGame on social media.

Press Release Courtesy of Major League Baseball

