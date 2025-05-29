Mathieu Darche introduced as Islanders’ new GM and Executive VP

Image Credit: Latino Sports

By Ashley Scharge

ELMONT, NY — The New York Islanders announced today that Mathieu Darche will be the franchise’s next General Manager and Executive Vice President. Darche will oversee the team’s hockey operations.

“We want to be a fast-paced team, and by saying that,a fast pace and it doesn’t mean just offense, because you can’t win if you don’t defend, but playing defensive and defending are two different things. I want to attack,” Darche said at the press conference.

“The Islanders, there are a lot of good players on this team and the core players had success. But last season was tough,” Islanders Operating Partner, John Collins, noted during his remarks. “He will be given every resource available to put the Islanders first-in-class on the ice, with our business initiatives, and in the community. Mathieu has served as a key member of the Tampa Bay Lightning and has a diverse background in top-level business models. He is a proven winner and is committed, as is our ownership group, to building a group that will be highly competitive next season and beyond.”

Darche joins the Islanders after serving as the Lightning’s Assistant General Manager for the past three seasons. The Montreal QC native won two Stanley Cup Championships with the Lightning in 2020 and 2021.

He started his career with Tampa Bay at the start of the 2019-20 season as Director of Hockey Operations, with the team qualifying for the playoffs in each season, he was a member of the Lightning.

During his playing career, Darche, a Left Winger, played in 250 regular-season NHL games and 18 playoff games for the Columbus Blue Jackets, Nashville Predators, San Jose Sharks, Lightning, and Montreal Canadiens. Darche served as one of the player representatives during the 2012-13 NHL lockout that helped negotiate the collective bargaining agreement. He played in 552 American Hockey League regular-season games and won the Calder Cup with the Milwaukee Admirals in 2004.

“With the Islanders owning the first overall pick in the upcoming NHL Draft and preparing to welcome the Olympic sendoff at UBS Arena next season, there is much to which our franchise, our players, and our passionate fans can look forward,” Collins added. “Mathieu’s arrival adds to that momentum.”

“I am truly honored by the opportunity to be the New York Islanders’ General Manager and Executive Vice President,” Darche said. “I’d like to thank Scott Malkin, Jon Ledecky, John Collins, and the entire ownership group for entrusting me with the hockey operations of this great franchise.”

The Islanders also announced Patrick Roy will return as coach, however, his assistant coaches John Maclean and Tommy Albelin will not return. Roy finished the 2024-25 season 35-35-12 for 82 points, finishing in sixth place in the Metropolitan Division.

Expect Bo Horvat to be ready for Training Camp despite his ankle injury at the World Championships.

