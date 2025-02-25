Mets Dealt A Rotation Blow

The Mets were hit injuries out of the gate of spring training with Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas - Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

NEW YORK, NY — The Mets’ pitching rotation sustained a major hit as Frankie Montas and Sean Manaea will miss their starts and probably a good portion of the first month of April. Then again a strength of the Mets will be their ability to score runs with the addition of Juan Soto and re-signing Pete Alonso to their lineup.

And a revamped bullpen could win ball games, AJ Minter and All-Star closer Edwin Díaz in the backend is a good duo. But as they say, ‘you can never have enough pitching.’ Director of Baseball Operations David Stearns with minimal spending is under the opinion the Mets have pitching depth to work around the unforeseen circumstances of injuries.

Though losing two key pieces of a potential season beginning six man rotation is not a good start four weeks prior to Opening Day in Houston. Regardless, Stearns and manager Carlos Mendoza are confident the Mets can get around this spring training dilemma.

“It’s something every team has a concern about but Stearns knows talent and the Mets should be good but two key guys out will be an early test for them,” said a high ranking NL official when asked.

Though, the Mets have pitching depth and sources informed me as others are informed that Stearns will work within, basically that signifies minimal chances to swing a trade for frontline starter Dylan Cease. Or owner Steve Cohen increasing the payroll and signing any number of coveted starters remaining on the market.

Perhaps returning southpaw Jose Quintana, a key component in the Mets’ surprising run last season that reached the NL Championship Series and fell short to the Dodgers. He compiled a 0.74 ERA in 36.1 innings in his six final starts.

Sources also informed me that a contingency plan is in place, not ruling out also a trade prior to the July deadline, that is of course if the Mets are not in good position. This is different from last year when Stearns signed Quintana and Luis Severino to minimal one-year deals and both were instrumental pieces to the rotation. Severino opted to sign a lucrative three-year, $67 million free agent contract with the Athletics.

So where do the Mets go from here with an early predicament? And can a contingency plan be enough to supplement Montas and Manaea out of the rotation? A nightmare of sorts for the manager, manageable if it works. Again, the rotation was not a strong asset for the Mets and questions about an injury prone Montas and can Manaea duplicate his late season success of last year?

Here is the revamped and projected starting rotation top 3:

-RHP Kodai Senga

-RHP Clay Holmes

-LHP David Peterson

Paul Blackburn, Griffin Cunning, Tylor MeGill, and Justin Hagenman are familiar names. The remainder, a part of a Stearns low level signing that became his approach and success with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Senga had one start last year with a right shoulder injury and will be the ace with questions. Holmes is the converted starter, a free agent pickup who had well known struggles across town as a closer with the Yankees, though looking like his old self in camp.

And there is Peterson, appearing to be the veteran Met, 2.90 ERA, a left-hander who at times can’t be touched. Then again, Peterson has his control issues and pitching coach Jeremy Hefner has claimed many times there is always room for improvement.

But the Mets with this revamped group have minimal time for improvement, especially in the NL East because the Braves and Phillies have top tier rotations. Discuss the Dodgers and Yankees with perhaps the best one two rotations in baseball.

So it comes down to Blackburn, a trade deadline acquisition and missed October playoff baseball with a fluid leak in his spine. And Canning, a quiet Stearns move who possesses a decent two-seam fastball and incorporates a cutter into his repertoire of pitches.

The six man rotation was not necessitated with off days in the schedule, the contingency plan will obviously be changed. Regardless there is that distinct difference going without Montas and Manaea for the short term.

Senga, Holmes, and Peterson will have to step up. The depth becomes more significant and comes into play more. Will it be enough?

Put it this way if Francisco Lindor duplicates his MVP numbers, Mark Vientos follows his breakout season, Juan Soto, Pete Alonso, and a lineup that follows, should mean enough runs should be scored.

But the Mets need a healthy Montas and Manaea in the rotation. And 162-games is a long season. It will play out and surely when there is a need the owner Steve Cohen and Srearns will find a way to get the reinforcements.

Regardless, the Mets will be tested and early. And many questions will be answered with Opening Day on the horizon.

Rich Mancuso is a senior writer and contributor at LatinoSports.com – X (@Ring786) Facebook.com/Rch Mancuso

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports