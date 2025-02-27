The Mistreated George Steinbrenner – El Maltratado George Steinbrenner 

“Without having known misery, it is impossible to appreciate and enjoy opulence”… Charles Chaplin.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Question of the Week: Hal Steinbrenner seems to be an enemy of the memory of his father, George Steinbrenner, one of the most successful owners of teams in Major League Baseball. Immediately after ending the nice tradition of the Yankees without long hair and without a beard, he has taken another unpleasant measure. Do you know what it was?

The Answer: In 1980, George asked Frank Sinatra for permission, and got it, to play his recording of New York, New York at Yankee Stadium after each game. Hal has eliminated that custom after defeats, and is on his way to eliminating it after victories as well.

** Yankees manager Aaron Boone announced that he will continue shaving every day, as he always has…

** The delicacy and chivalry that they teach at universities did not enter the brain of commissioner of Caribbean and Pacific baseball, Juan Puello, when he studied law, because his brain is very crooked…

** He said publicly that the Quisqueya Juan Marichal Stadium, in the capital of his country, Dominican Republic, “is garbage.” His fellow journalist, Radhamés Bonilla, seriously complained about it in a very serious column…

“I am only, I only continue to be, a clown. That places me on a much higher plane than any politician”… Charles Chaplin.

** Levy Benshimol informs me from Caracas that Monday is World Hearing Day, and mentions the triumphant deaf-mute big leaguers, William (Dummy) Hoyt and Curtin Pride…

** Jimmy Shapiro, from BetOnline, informs me that they are giving as the hitters with the most hittable possibilities this year and in this order, Luis Arráez, Bobby Witt Jr., Vladimir (Greñas) Guerrero, Freddie Freeman, Trea Turner, Julio Rodríguez and Shohei Ohtani…

** ESPN is accused by commissioner Rob Manfred of not broadcasting all the games that were scheduled and violating other details of the contract, which was until 2029. For that reason, they broke the relationship that came from 1990…

** What is happening to the Yankees, one hardly sees in another team. The reliever, Scott Effross, 31 years old, was called to relieve against the Twins, and he made one pitch, just one!, before leaving in the hands of the trainers with an injured leg…

Thanks to life that has given me so much, including a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

El Maltratado Steinbrenner

“Sin haber conocido la miseria, es imposible apreciar y disfrutar la opulencia”… Charles Chaplin.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana: Hal Steinbrenner parece enemigo de la memoria de su padre, George Steinbrenner, uno de los más exitosos propietarios de equipos en Grandes Ligas. Inmediatamente después acabar con la linda tradición de los Yankees sin melena y sin barba, ha tomado otra antipática medida. ¿Ya sabes cuál fue?

La Respuesta: En 1980, George pidió a Frank Sinatra autorización, y la obtuvo, para dejar oír en Yankee Stadium su grabación de New York, New York al terminar cada juego. Hal ha eliminado esa costumbre tras las derrotas, y va en vía a eliminarla también, después de las victorias.

** El mánager de los Yankees, Aaron Boone, anunció que seguirá rasurándose todos los días, como lo ha hecho siempre…

** La delicadeza y caballerosidad que enseñan en las Universidades, no le entraron al comisionado del beisbol del Caribe y El Pacífico, Juan Puello, cuando estudió derecho, porque está muy torcido…

** Dijo públicamente que el estadio Quisqueya Juan Marichal, de la capital de su Patria, Dominicana, “es una basura”. Su compatriota periodista, Radhamés Bonilla, se lo reclamó seriamente en muy seria columna…

“Solo soy, solo sigo siendo, un payaso. Eso me ubica en un plano mucho más alto que cualquier político”… Chales Chaplin.

** Levy Benshimol, me informa desde Caracas, que el lunes es El Día Mundial de la Audición, y cita a los triunfales bigleaguers sordo-mudos, William (Dummy) Hoyt y Curtin Pride…

** Jimmy Shapiro, de BetOnline, me informa que están dando como los bateadores con posibilidades de batear más incogibles este año y en este orden, a Luis Arráez, Bobby Witt hijo, Vladimir (Greñas) Guerrero, Freddie Freeman, Trea Turner, Julio Rodríguez y Shohei Ohtani…

** ESPN es acusada por el comisionado Rob Manfred, de no transmitir todos los juegos comprometidos y violar otros detalles del contrato, que era hasta 2029. Por eso, rompieron las relaciones que venían desde 1990…

** Lo que les ocurre a los Yankees, difícilmente lo ve uno en otro equipo.El relevista, Scott Effross, de 31 años, fue llamado a relevar frente a los Twins, e hizo un lanzamiento, ¡uno solo!, ante de irse en manos del los trainers con una pierna lesionada…

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5