Mets pay tribute to Marc Levine, an amazing photographer and even better person

Mets honor Marc Levine on Tuesday night at Citi Field in touching tribute - Courtesy of Bill S.

FLUSHING, NY — Prior to Tuesday night’s game at Citi Field, the New York Mets did an impeccable job in honoring and paying tribute to beloved team’s photographer Marc Levine, who unfortunately passed away last week.

We remember our colleague and friend, Marc Levine 📷🧡💙 pic.twitter.com/v4gEPavYmx — New York Mets (@Mets) July 9, 2024

Marc worked with the Mets organization for over 35 years, and was one of the most generous people you could ever meet, always lending a hand, and a word of advice to all.

Mets’ owners Steve and Alex Cohen released in a statement: “We are incredibly heartbroken to learn of Marc Levine’s passing. He was the longest-tenured photographer in team history. Marc documented every Mets moment for the last three and half decades. He had a kind heart and a wonderful photographic eye. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends.”

Several Mets are wearing shirts today in honor and tribute to Marc Levine, the Mets’ team photographer, who unfortunately passed away recently. Marc was a great photographer, and one of the most down to earth people that we have come across here at Latino Sports pic.twitter.com/5rWXbwwTqd — Latino Sports (@LatinoSports) July 9, 2024

Latino Sports’ head photographer, and photo editor Bill Menzel stated: “He was one of a kind. Knowing Marc for over 20 years, I would often see him chatting with fans, who were stationed in their seats during batting practices and games, snapping photos with beat-up cameras, high-end ones, and everything in between. He’d call them over, and after a short conversation about their interests in photography, he’d give them his number — telling them that he would help them gain access to a game or two down the line. There’d be times on the very next day, the same man/woman had a credential, all thanks to Marc. That’s the kind of person he was, a selfless individual.”

Latino Sports would like to send our deepest condolences and prayers to Marc’s family, loved ones, and friends.