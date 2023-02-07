Connect with us

Caribbean Baseball

Mexico leading Caribbean Series

Cabo Rojo, PR: By day five of this 2023 Caribbean Series Mexico is on top of the standings with 4 wins and 1 loss. Three teams, Columbia, Dominican Republic, and Venezuela are tied for second place with a record of 3 wins and 2 losses. Puerto Rico is third place with a record of 3 wins and 3 losses.

