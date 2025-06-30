Michael Ávila Reyes: Youngster from Ceiba, Puerto Rico is a promising golf talent 

A young, 14 year old Michael Ávila Reyes with a promising future in golf - Image Credit: Jorge Mercado/Claridad

This article written by Jorge Mercado first appeared in CLARIDAD on June 24th, 2025. We found the article to be interesting to share because we believe it’s a motivational article for other youngsters to read. It was translated, condensed and edited for our readers.

In global sports, there are many stories that demonstrate overcoming economic, social, cultural, and political obstacles to succeed on the playing field. In this article, we present the story of a humble young man with limited resources who, at just 14 years old, is among the top five in the world in his category (13 years old and under). Michael Ávila, from Ceiba, is proving that golf is not just a sport for the financially well-off. He possesses the skill, abilities, discipline, and interest, in addition to the support of his parents, family, and friends, to help him achieve his goals. In our article last week, we discussed the importance of parents in their children’s athletic development. This is another example of the support so necessary for the success of elite athletes.

Children and young people of all backgrounds can find in sports, including golf, a path to success and personal growth, learning values ​​such as discipline, integrity, and respect. Sports are a tool for developing skills and encouraging positive behavior both on and off the course, as an affirmation of our nationality.

Michael Ávila Reyes – Puerto Rican golf promise

Michael Ávila was born on June 19, 2011, to his parents, Johanna Reyes and Wilberto Ávila. From the age of 2, he would accompany his father to the Wyndham Río Mar and watch him play golf, trying to emulate him by swinging plastic golf clubs around the house.

At age 7, he played his first competitive golf tournament on the Rio Mar River Course, where he took first place with a score of 39 over nine holes. He made his first eagle in that tournament. (In golf, an “eagle” refers to a score on a hole that is two strokes less than par for the hole. Achieving an eagle requires technical and strategic skills, as well as a good understanding of the green to make accurate putts.)

His father recognized his talent and, seeking to develop it further, decided to enroll him in the “US KIDS” golf league, which they played in Dorado. In December 2018, Michael was crowned Puerto Rican champion in his category, earning the opportunity to compete in the World Golf Championships in Pinehurst, North Carolina. Some of his achievements in his short career include:

In January 2019, he played his first tournament outside the archipelago in Innisbrook, Tampa, FL. At just 8 years old, he His first hole-in-one, hole 7 of the North Course, at 62 yards, with a PW.

On August 19, 2023, he repeated this feat, but this time on the 11th hole of the Grand Reserve championship at 156 yards with a 6-iron. (Google the golf terms)

On November 21 and 22, 2020, he played the Texas Open where he scored 31 and 36, for a -5 and in turn beat the number 1 player in the world at the time.

On June 26 and 27, 2021, the Oklahoma State Invitational, where he shot 65 and 66 for an impressive -13 (minus 13).

On December 20 and 21, 2022, he played the Holiday Classic held in Palm Beach against 40 elite 11-year-old players, and Michael obtained Victory with scores of 68 and 72,

2023 was a great year with victories at the Panama Invitational Tournament, becoming PR champion in the 13 and under category, which gave him the opportunity to represent the PR team in the Cayman Islands, taking the victory. On November 26 and 27, 2023, he also won the Caribbean Championship held in Punta Cana. He had a difficult start with a 79, but on the second day he shot a 69.

2024 he obtained a second place in the PR Championship held in Dorado, losing by 1 shot (stroke) on the last hole, but this gave him the opportunity to represent PR again, this time in Jamaica, obtaining the victory and becoming Caribbean champion. On May 28-30, 2024, he went to the World Championships in Europe where he achieved a 7th place with a 69 on the last day and also shot his 3rd hole-in-one. in said tournament. The following month in Rio Mar, he makes another hole-in-one for the 4th in his short golfing career.

From May 27 to 29, 2025, he finishes 5th (Top Five) in the European World Championships, held in Scotland.

These are just a few of the many achievements in his short golf career. Michael wants to focus on the remainder of 2025, where great challenges and competitions await him. Michael wants to continue growing as a young athlete, in discipline, attitude, maturity, structure, among other aspects. His goal is to become a player in the PGA (Professional Golfers’ Association, a worldwide organization that brings together golf professionals), and many people are helping develop this young prospect, from Ceiba, PR, for the world.

Family Project

If I have learned anything from the Ávila family in Ceiba, it is family unity and support for their sporting projects. The brother of Michael’s father’s brother, Melvin Ávila, runs a very successful table tennis program in Ceiba, and just like when Michael plays, the whole family comes to support them. I’ve been able to confirm that their projects are “family” projects.

On June 19, 2025, we attended a golf tournament in Palmas del Mar, Humacao, to raise funds to help Michael financially. We interviewed several people about Michael’s future. He played in the tournament with the great Puerto Rican former champion and now promoter, Miguel Ángel Cotto. He came to support Michael in this tournament because he knows him and his abilities.

We asked Cotto: What do you think of Michael’s golf skills?

“He’s very good at his skills, and now it depends on the discipline he has in the sport and in life as well.”

They were together throughout the tournament, and I imagine the former champion would give this young athlete some advice. We interviewed Mrs. Johana Reyes, Michael’s mother, and asked her: How do you feel about your son’s development in this sport? And how did it begin?

“It all started when he was little, swinging plastic golf clubs like his dad, and surprisingly now (at 14 years old), he’s beating his dad.”

What is your role as a mother with an “elite” athlete in your home?

“We don’t have weekends to do things; practically everything is on the golf course, everything is about trying to improve his skills and physique to achieve his goals. Family life is interrupted, but everything is a sacrifice for a goal. Everything in this life has a price. He has also played baseball, batted cleanup, and table tennis and volleyball. He never lets us rest; he is a charismatic and active young man.”

Wilberto Ávila, Michael’s father, told us the following about his son:

“Michael started golf at the age of two, swinging plastic clubs all over the house, and he’s continued to grow until now, finishing 5th in a world tournament in Europe. We’re holding a fundraising tournament, and there are 130 participants. They’ve supported him by attending because they know him and recognize his talent.”

“He finished 5th in the world in the 13 and under category. His goal is to continue improving, and now he’ll represent Puerto Rico in the Caribbean Championship. He’s made that team four times.” His coach is Gilberto Barrionuevo, and Eduardito Figueroa, the PR team coach, also helps him.”

The tournament held on June 19 in Palmas del Mar is a fundraiser for Michael’s training and preparation, as he receives no financial support from the Municipality of Ceiba or the government. His expenses can amount (approximately, according to his father) to $30,000 a year. We asked him about his expenses, and he told us the following:

“That varies a lot, but if you’re not pricing the golf clubs correctly, which need adjustments each year due to growth and technology, plus equipment like balls and gloves, they’re around $5,000.” In tournaments both inside and outside Puerto Rico, the cost is around 15,000. The cost of physical training, sports nutrition, a psychologist, and a golf club are around 7,000. Other expenses, such as sportswear, are around 3,000. For a total of around 30,000 a year, if we divide that up, it’s around 2,500 a month.

Michael Ávila – Interview with the young prospect

How do you feel today about the tournament being held for your benefit?

“I feel wonderful for the opportunity to play with an excellent boxer (Miguel A. Cotto), my favorite, and we had a fantastic time. He’s been helping me and talking to me about his fights, and it motivated me to keep going and practice more.”

You just participated in a world competition in Europe, where you finished 5th in the world. How do you feel about that achievement?

“It feels wonderful to be able to finish 5th in a world championship. In Europe, it was very difficult. The course was very difficult, with the wind and rain, but I was able to handle it and control myself to finish in the top 5.”

I understand you were on the Puerto Rican Junior Team for the Caribbean Championship.

“I’m going to represent Puerto Rico at the Caribbean Championship in Coco Beach, Rio Grande.”

What are your short- and long-term goals?

“To improve my game and get good grades so I can get an athletic scholarship to a university in the United States with a golf program, and make it to the PGA.

Who is your coach?”

“Gilberto Barrionuevo here in Palmas del Mar and Eduardito in Coco Beach, and to all the cars that tip me, I want to thank you.

Michael is a talented young man who will go far in this sport. He has the skills, he’s charismatic, he’s humble, he has the support of his parents and family, and he’s well-liked by all the adults who play around him. In the tournament to benefit his sports career, he had 130 people registered, while other similar events only get 75 to 100 people. We wish the best to this young man who is focused on his goals in one of the most economically affluent sports.”

