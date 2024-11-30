MLS Eastern Conference Finals Preview

It all comes down to Saturday as the 2024 MLS Conference Finals have arrived! - Image Credit: MLS

NEW YORK, NY — The stage is set for the first penultimate match in the 2024 Major League Soccer campaign. The epic 2024 Eastern Conference Finals, to be witnessed later today, between the No. 7 seeded New York Red Bulls and No. 4 seeded Orlando City SC, is one few could have predicted upon the beginning of the MLS Cup season.

The lowest-ever seed to win the MLS cup was the No. 4 seed and today, there will be a chance for that record to be matched, before the first whistle of the MLS Finals gets blown next Saturday, December 7.

Both clubs — the Red Bulls and Orlando City SC — are poised to hoist the MLS Cup trophy, but just have this one final obstacle to pass before the match of their lives begin.

Eastern Conference Finals at Inter & Co Stadium, Orlando, Florida

7:30PM EST, Apple TV MLS Season Pass: No. 7 New York Red Bulls @ No. 4 Orlando City SC

Line: Orlando -0.5

O/U: 2.5

The Red Bulls have found themselves in an unlikely position going into the match. The seven-seeded side has so far made a lucky escape against the reigning champ Columbus Crew in penalties before having a commanding derby win versus NYCFC last Saturday.

Headed by first-year manager Sandro Schwarz, New York has had quite a successful season, showing immense growth on many sides of the ball and rebounded in phenomenal fashion from the not-so-great 2023 season in which they barely made the playoffs.

When asked about the preparations for the match against Orlando, Schwarz said, “We have to be ready. We have to be ready in our intensity, in our energy level and our mentality as well on Saturday, and then also for our defense behavior and offense behavior, it’s very important and also to be very aggressive and to play very very clean. [We need to play] very very clean to play in our transitions in our ball position moments [and] to create our moments” (Via NY Red Bulls)

The Red Bulls will be led out by Captain Emil Forsberg, who had similar words to say regarding the upcoming match.

“I said it in the beginning. I came here to win, and I know it’s going to be hard, but that’s my mentality, and it’s going to be very hard. But I’m here to win, and I’m going to do anything I can to win… We want it more than everybody else. So that’s why we need to win and beat Orlando City this weekend.” (Via Goal.com)

The 33-year-old Swedish midfielder came over from sister club, RB Leipzig, in 2023 and has made major impacts since then. Forsberg did score once and had an assist in the surprise penalty shootout win against the Columbus Crew.

The man to watch, however, will undoubtedly be the Scottish winger, Lewis Morgan. Morgan, just named the 2024 MLS Comeback Player of the Year, led the club in goals with 13 this season, while also coming third in both assists (5) and total minutes.

Although Lewis is yet to score in the Cup Playoffs, he completed an important assist in the first leg against the Columbus Crew.

This will be New York’s fourth appearance, and first since 2018, in the Conference Finals, and if won, would be the first-ever Red Bulls team to make it to the MLS Cup Finals. They are yet to lose this season after scoring the opening goal so look for the blazing wingers in Morgan and Dante Vanzeir to make the difference.

On the opposing side, Orlando City SC will compete in their first MLS Conference Finals in club history, and look to become the first team from Florida to ever make the MLS Cup Finals.

The fourth seeded club trudged through the opening rounds, ultimately beating Charlotte after all three legs, before narrowly escaping against No. 9 Atlanta who was hot off of an outstanding upset against Miami.

At the helm of Orlando is Colombian Óscar Pareja who had a successful career in the MLS and also represented the Colombian National Team in the 1991 Copa America.

Preja was also asked about his preparations and responded, “We have tried during the week to stay concentrated on our responsibility and the opportunity that we have. Certainly, we’re very proud to see that the group has achieved this for our club and our fans but we’re eager to go for much more than that now we have this opportunity but as we said before we are playing one game at the time and now we’re so focused on New York, trying to be prepared the best we can” (Via Orlando City SC)

During the regular season, young Uruguayan Facundo Torres led Orlando in goals with 16 and has already notched two in the first two rounds of the Cup Playoffs. Torres has played all three seasons of his professional career with Orlando.

The Lions have conceded just one goal throughout the playoffs and with home-field advantage on Saturday night, the scene is set for another amazing moment to an already outstanding season.

