No. 9 St. John’s Suffers Tough Loss To Villanova On The Road

NEW YORK, NY — Prior to Wednesday night’s 73-71 loss to the Villanova Wildcats at Finneran Pavilion, St. John’s, coming in at No. 9 on the latest AP Poll, went 42 consecutive days without losing a game.

10 consecutive victories in Big East Conference play, following a New Year’s Eve 57-56 dropping to No. 24 Creighton.

During their 10-game winning streak, the program’s longest in conference play since 1984-1985, the Red Storm, rising up to the top of the Big East, formed an identity based on defending at an elite clip as a team, and beating their opposition by being the more resilient, tougher bunch.

An identity that has led them into the discussion as a top-five defensive team across the nation…

But on Wednesday evening, in front of a crowd of 6,501, including Super Bowl LIX winning defensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles, Vic Fangio, and Villanova basketball coaching icon, Jay Wright, St. John’s seemed to struggle to show their aforementioned identity — as the Wildcats made for the superior and more ferocious unit — executing in crunch time while compiling key offensive rebounds, which resulted in several second-chance opportunities.

“We lost because we didn’t block out,” said head coach Rick Pitino after the game. “We were not good at guarding the ball. They (Villanova) shot 52 percent from the field, 45 percent from three, so they deserve the victory.”

Lifting Villanova to victory when down 71-70 with just under 11 seconds to go in regulation, was Wildcats’ Tyler Perkins, a sophomore guard out of Lorton, Virginia, nailing the game-winning three-point shot from nearly 25 feet out.

“I’m just glad we got the win,” Perkins said. “If it was me shooting or Eric (Dixon) or Jordan (Longino) shooting, it really doesn’t matter to me. It feels good that we won.”

What’s Next For The Red Storm?

The next time out for St. John’s (21-4, 12-2 in BE Play — first in the Big East) will come this Sunday afternoon, February 16th, as the Red Storm celebrates ‘Johnnies Day’ by hosting No. 24 Creighton (18-7, 11-3 in BE Play — second in the Big East) at Madison Square Garden — tickets are still available at St. John’s Men’s Basketball Ticketing Information.

Tip-off scheduled for 3:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

