Fordham’s Puerto Rican Joshua Rivera More Than Just A Student-Athlete

Fordham's Puerto Rican junior forward Joshua Rivera depicts what college sports is all about - Image Credit: Fordham Men's Basketball

BRONX, NY — Fordham’s Puerto Rican junior forward Joshua Rivera is more than just a student-athlete.

In actuality, the New Brunswick, New Jersey native, listed at six-seven, and 215 lbs, depicts what collegiate sports is all about.

Spending his high school days at Roselle Catholic, St. Thomas Aquinas, and Putnam Science Academy (Lafayette), Rivera — transferring from Lafayette University to Fordham after his freshman year — has put on for the Rams ever since he stepped foot onto campus in the Bronx.

With solid performances on-the-hardwood, paired to academic excellence in the classroom, he, like many Latinos across the nation, have opened the doors for those who come after him — those dreaming to do the same as Rivera and one day stamp their own individual mark on the landscape of College Basketball.

“I feel like it’s a cycle. You know, I look up to other Latinos that hoop,” Rivera told Fauris Marmol of Latino Sports in an exclusive interview after last Wednesday’s 80-79 win over Rhode Island at Rose Hill Gym. “It’s passed down through generations. One kid sees another, I saw somebody older than me…

I feel like it’s just gonna keep going, we just gotta keep doing our thing.”

JOSH RIVERA FOR THE LEAD! pic.twitter.com/1YCTBLCyZ6 — Fordham Basketball (@FordhamMBB) January 26, 2025

While contributing to Keith Urgo’s led Rams, a team in which currently stands 11-12 overall and 3-7 in Atlantic-10 Conference Play, Rivera has done his thing and some this season by averaging an impressive 10.9 points per game on a 44.4% shooting clip across 22 games. He’s also gone on to record 4.5 rebounds per game and 1.2 assists per game.

“I just try to do a little bit of everything so I can stay on the floor and help my team in the best way possible,” he said.

Getting out there on the floor is an honor for Rivera each time. As he phrased it, playing for Fordham ‘feels like home’ to him since he has the support of a well-diverse, but heavily populated Puerto Rican, and Latino-filled borough of the Bronx, behind him at all times.

“You know how Puerto Rican people get, they support like crazy,” Rivera explained. “I love that stuff. It’s a sense of pride when it comes to Puerto Ricans and especially playing with the Dominicans and Puerto Ricans out here, I feel at home. Like everybody is watching.”

He later added, “If I’m walking around in the street, I hear people speaking Spanish and Dembow. I feel comfortable and natural. It’s a blessing to play out here for sure.”

Regarding his New Jersey roots, Rivera went into depth on his home-state, stating how Jersey ranks up as the best state in his opinion when it comes to breeding college basketball stars.

“Being from Jersey — basketball — it’s real big in Jersey. I think we’re the best hoops state. So to be able to represent Jersey, along with the other hoopers out there in College Basketball right now, it’s real nice. You just gotta put on for your city, for Jersey and for your family.”

When asked what he would tell his younger self pertaining to advice, Rivera said: “‘definitely don’t quit, cut the attitude out, open your ears and listen to the elders.’”

“Growing up now, I get it. I get what people were saying before.”

Here at Latino Sports, we believe in highlighting those who do not receive the recognition and publicity they rightfully deserve.

Joshua Rivera of the Fordham Rams is one of those individuals, so make sure to have him on your radar from here on out…

