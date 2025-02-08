St. John’s Back On The Map: Red Storm Takes Down UConn

On Friday night @ UConn, Dominican-Ecuadorian RJ Luis Jr. delivered in the clutch for St. John's in hostile environment - Image Credit: St. John's Men's Basketball

NEW YORK, NY — St. John’s is officially back on the map.

This week, the No. 12 ranked Red Storm, led by legendary head coach Rick Pitino, had one of the most challenging tasks since January of 1999 — the program’s last time matching up against two Top-25 ranked opponents in the same week, as St. John’s faced No. 11 Marquette at Madison Square Garden, and No. 19 UConn, the back-to-back NCAA champion, on the road at Gampel Pavilion.

And what came out of it? Two monumental wins.

A 70-64 victory vs. the Golden Eagles at the World’s Most Famous Arena this past Tuesday, as well as a 68-62 win over the Huskies Friday night in one of the most hostile environments across the nation — during an evening in which Gampel Pavilion hosted $2 beer night…

In all reality, St. John’s is more than back. This coming Monday, expect the Red Storm, leading the Big East Conference in first place by 1.5 games — currently 21-3 overall and 12-1 in conference play — to appear in the Top-10 of the Associated Press Poll, marking the first time since 2000.

“We’ve done a great job defensively of coming together each and every game,” Pitino stated following the win over UConn on Friday, St. John’s 10th straight win. “We know that’s our common denominator and I’m proud of this.”

“This was a hell of a win for us.”

Star-J Luis Jr. spoils the festivities in Storrs

Spoiling the festivities for the 10,299 in attendance on Friday night, with the majority cheering on UConn, was Dominican-Ecuadorian RJ Luis Jr., of the Red Storm, delivering in the clutch.

The six-seven junior, of Miami, Florida, recently named to the Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Watch List, recorded 21 points in the win, banking 10 of his 21 shots attempted, along with one free throw.

Clutch Gene: As St. John’s was up 64-62, with 11 seconds left in regulation and less than three seconds on the shot clock, Luis Jr. received an inbound pass from Kadary Richmond, and nailed it with ease for the game-sealing bucket.

“Our last play was a counter,” explained Pitino of Luis Jr.’s shot in crunch-time. “I have to give a lot of credit to my assistant coach, Bob Walsh, I let him call the out-of-bounds plays. He drew up a beautiful five-down counter. He had the right guy shooting the ball.”

Pitino later added: “(RJ Luis Jr.) has never met a shot he didn’t like and there was no doubt in my mind he was going to make the shot. I was one hundred percent sure he was going to make the shot.”

A Dominican-Ecuadorian leading his team to victory over the back-to-back champs in their house?

Storybook to some, but to Luis Jr., just another play drawn up from Pitino, assistant coach Bob Walsh, and all of St. John’s coaching staff.

“It was just straight adrenaline,” Luis Jr. said of what he was feeling during his clutch bucket. “I knew I made the shot, but the game wasn’t over until the buzzer sounded. It feels great and I’m glad Coach Walsh drew that up for me. We came out swinging, we came out fighting hard like we always do.

“This is a very gritty team and all the guys want to win. We’re very hungry.”

