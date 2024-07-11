OMG: José Iglesias leads Mets to another win

José Iglesias has made an impact for the Mets; not just in the box score and statistics, but in the clubhouse as well - Image Credit: Latino Sports

FLUSHING, NY — Mets’ infielder José Iglesias continues to come up clutch for New York. The Havana, Cuba native made the difference Wednesday night on a two-run single against Washington Nationals’ reliever Derek Law, which led to a 6-2 Mets win, and also, went 3-4 overall, with a double and two RBI.

Iglesias was signed by the Mets this offseason to a MiLB deal and started the season in Triple-A with the Syracuse Mets. He continued to work hard and stayed ready for an MLB opportunity, then got called up to the Mets on May 31.

Interview with Mets INF Jose Iglesias before the game last night pic.twitter.com/z0V0EkQtnT — Latino Sports (@LatinoSports) July 11, 2024

“It was a dream come true back in the big leagues where I belong,” Iglesias said. “It was tough last year for me and my family for some reason MLB and the teams didn’t decide to give me a chance, but that’s in the past. The Mets gave me the call and I’m just taking full advantage of it.”

The 34-year-old is a 12-year MLB veteran and was an All-Star in 2015. The Mets are 18-9 with Iglesias in the lineup and are 28-36 without him playing. Iglesias is a huge part of why the Mets now find themselves just a half of a game out of the National League Wild Card race.

His numbers on the season are one home run, 11 RBI, a .338 batting average, and an OPS of .852 in 71 at-bats.

The Cuban is also a musical artist and his hit song “OMG” reached number one on the Latin charts. The hype has gotten to be so large that he performed a post-game concert at Citi Field on June 28. The best part is that he uses it as his walk-up song as well.

“I’m humbled and blessed and very thankful for all of the love and support from the fans,” Iglesias said. “It came together organically and music has always been a passion of mine.”

The vibes are at an all-time high with the Mets and Iglesias right now.

More on the Mets’ 6-2 Wednesday win over Nats

Former New York Yankee Luis Severino did his part with 6.1 innings and two runs allowed against the Nationals. The Mets bullpen pitched 2.2 scoreless innings to preserve the win.

Nationals shortstop C.J. Abrams was recently selected to the All-Star Game at Globe Life Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Abrams reflected on that and his season so far, which is shaping up as his best.

“I was excited to hear the news. It was a dream come true. The first person I called was my dad and he was just as happy as I was,” Abrams said.

The 23-year-old shortstop has a career-high .840 OPS, 14 home runs, 46 RBI, 14 stolen bases, and a .274 batting average this season. He earned the All-Star nod, his first of his career, as the Nationals’ lone representative.

“Getting my pitch to hit, not chasing, and swinging at the pitchers pitch,” Abrams said. “Being able to hit a pitch I can drive is the big key to my jump. “I worked on all aspects of my game and getting stronger. Getting on base is the biggest thing to help the team get wins”

The Mets will look to keep it rolling on Thursday afternoon with David Peterson on the mound against the Nationals MacKenzie Gore at 1:10 p.m at Citi Field.

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports