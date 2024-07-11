The field is SET! Who will win the 2024 Home Run Derby?

The HR Derby field is set: Gunnar Henderson, Pete Alonso, José Ramírez, Alec Bohm, Adolis García, Marcell Ozuna, Bobby Witt Jr., Teoscar Hernández.
Who is your pick to take home the crown, and 2024 Home Run Derby Chain?
Behold: The 2024 Home Run Derby Chain 💎
The chain will be presented to the winner of this year’s @TMobile #HRDerby! pic.twitter.com/NfQSAnWTNT
— MLB (@MLB) July 8, 2024
Tune in Monday night, July 15, on ESPN, with coverage beginning at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, as the 2024 Home Run Derby takes place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
