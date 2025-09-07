Orioles Celebrate Ripken Anniversary With Dramatic Walk-Off Win Over Dodgers

Image Credit: MLB

By Brandon Angus, a MLB contributor of Latino Sports

BALTIMORE, MD — Thirty years after Cal Ripken Jr. redefined baseball durability, Camden Yards delivered another unforgettable night. A sellout crowd of 42,612 — the Orioles’ third of the season — came not only to honor the Iron Man’s 2,131st consecutive game but also to watch the present-day Birds deliver a thrilling finish against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

On a night packed with nostalgia, tributes, and Hall of Fame royalty, it was Jackson Holliday, the 21-year-old cornerstone of Baltimore’s future, who lit the fuse in the ninth inning — breaking up Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s no-hit bid with a dramatic solo homer. Minutes later, Puerto Rican third baseman Emmanuel Rivera capped the rally with a walk-off single to seal a 4-3 victory.

A Ceremony for the Ages

Rain earlier in the evening threatened the celebration but cleared in time for Ripken’s tribute.

The Orioles’ legend rode onto the field in a red and white convertible, greeted by a lineup of former teammates, Hall of Famers, and baseball dignitaries including Ken Griffey Jr., Mike Mussina, Eddie Murray, Harold Baines, and Jim Palmer.

Ripken delivered a heartfelt speech, praising his family and parents while recalling the spirit of his 2,632-game streak. His son, Ryan Ripken, threw out the ceremonial first pitch — just as he did in 1995 on the night his father passed Lou Gehrig. Between innings, highlight reels and interviews from that historic evening played on the big screen, deepening the sense of occasion.

Yamamoto Dominates Early

The celebration soon gave way to tension. Dodgers ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto quieted Baltimore’s bats, carrying a no-hitter into the ninth inning. His splitter and fastball mix overwhelmed Orioles hitters, who managed only two baserunners through the first eight innings.

Trevor Rogers countered with a gutsy effort for Baltimore, working around traffic before leaving after five+ innings. Japan’s Shohei Ohtani and United States’ Mookie Betts supplied the Dodgers’ offense, while Dominican right fielder Teoscar Hernández, Venezuelan infielder Miguel Rojas, and Puerto Rican utility man Kiké Hernández created additional pressure. Betts’ RBI single in the fifth and RBI triple in the seventh built a 3–0 lead.

Ninth-Inning Magic

But baseball, especially in Baltimore, has a flair for timing. With two outs in the ninth, Holliday spoiled Yamamoto’s bid for history, hammering a 2–1 fastball into the right-field seats. The crowd erupted into a scene that echoed the celebrations Ripken sparked three decades earlier.

Jeremiah Jackson doubled, Gunnar Henderson was hit by a pitch, and Ryan Mountcastle drew a walk to load the bases after a wild pitch advanced both runners. Colton Cowser then worked a bases-loaded walk to bring home Jackson, cutting the deficit to 3–2. Rivera wasted no time, lacing a the game-winning two-RBI single as the Orioles stormed out of the dugout. Players mobbed Rivera in center field while fans shook the ballpark with chants of “O’s, O’s, O’s!”