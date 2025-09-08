Letters from the Beyond: From Deacon McGuire to Justin Verlander – Cartas desde el Más Allá: De Deacon McGuire para Justin Verlander

Dear Justin:

This is Deacon McGuire, who has been in this Further Here, which you call The Beyond, since December 31, 1936. As you can see, I made my entire family’s New Year’s Eve party uncomfortable that time. It wasn’t my fault, though; it was pneumonia combined with a heart attack.

I played in 26 seasons and appeared in 1,781 lineups for nine teams, mostly as a catcher, between 1884 and 1909. My batting average was .278, with 45 infield home runs and 840 RBIs.

I was motivated to write to you because I’m second in history with the most seasons in the Major Leagues, behind only Nolan Ryan, at 27. And Tommy John, at 26, is tied with me—what an honor for me!

As for you, you’re doing well, Justin, you’re doing well! With 20 seasons and a 265-157 record and a 3.33 ERA, you’ve pitched 3,543 and 1/3 innings, in which you’ve left 3,536 struck outs.

As your wife, the beautiful actress Kate Upton, says: “Justin looks imposing on the mound, so he should keep pitching.”

By the way, regarding your personal life, congratulations on your six-year-old daughter and two-month-old son.

You’re truly sensational, Justin. At 42, you pitch with the eagerness of a 22-year-old. Hitters say you’re very uncomfortable because you throw four different fastballs.

I’ll tell you the truth, in my time, I never caught a pitcher with more than one type of fastball.

In this Más Acá, where we’re all your admirers, we celebrate your successes, starting with the financial ones, which are the flagship today, since you’ve earned 419 million, 181,666, of course, dollars.

As you can imagine, Kate and we hope and wish that sum will continue to grow. Even though we understand that you’re still on the mound for the applause and cheers, more than for the dollars.

To squander your fortune of one million annually, you’d need 419 years and then some, but you can bring all the applause with you when you come to Further Here.

I think a Major League pitcher like you—with a Rookie of the Year title, nine All-Star selections, three Cy Young Awards, a Triple Crown, a season MVP, two World Series championships, two ERA titles, and a Player of the Year award—is a sensational character. No one can argue with that.

Love, Justin, and much…

Your admirer,

Deacon.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Cartas desde el Más Allá

De Deacon McGuire para Justin Verlander

Admirado Justin:

Te escribe Deacon McGuire, quien está en este Más Acá, que ustedes llaman Más Allá, desde del 31 de diciembre de 1936. Como vez, le incomodé la fiesta de Fin de Año a toda mi familia aquella vez. Pero no fue culpa mía, sino de una neumonía, combinada con infarto.

Jugué en 26 temporadas, y aparecí en 1,781 line-ups de nueve equipos, la mayoría como catcher, entre 1884 y 1909. Mi promedio al bate, .278, 45 jonrones dentro del campo y 840 carreras remolcadas.

Me motivó a escribirte que soy el segundo en la historia con más temporadas en Grandes Ligas, solo bajo Nolan Ryan, 27. Y Tommy John, 26, está empatado conmigo, ¡vaya honor para mí!

En cuanto a ti, ¡vas bien Justin, vas bien!, con 20 campañas y récord de 265-157; 3.33 de efectividad. Has lanzado en 3,543 y un tercio innings, en los cuales has dejado a 3,536 struck outs.

Como dice tu esposa, la bella y hermosa actriz, Kate Upton: “Justin se ve imponente sobre la lomita, por lo que debe seguir lanzando”.

Por cierto, en cuanto a tu vida privada, felicidades por la hija de seis años y el hijo de dos meses.

Realmente, eres sensacional, Justin, a los 42 años lanzas con las ansias de los de 22. Dicen los bateadores que te haces muy incómodo, porque tiras cuatro rectas diferentes.

Te digo la verdad, en mi época, nunca le recibí a un pitcher con más de un tipo de recta.

En este Más Acá, donde todos somos admiradores tuyos, celebramos tus éxitos, comenzando por lo económico, que es bandera hoy día, ya que has cobrado 419 millones, 181 mil 666, desde luego, dólares.

Como puedes suponer, Kate y nosotros, esperamos y deseamos que esa suma siga aumentando. Aún cuando comprendemos que sigues sobre las lomitas por los aplausos y los vítores, más que por los dólares.

Para dilapidar tu fortuna de a un millón anualmente, necesitarías 419 años y algo más, pero las ovaciones te las podrás traer todas contigo cuando vengas al Más Acá.

Considero que un pitcher de Grandes Liga com tú, con un título de Novato del Año, nueve elecciones para El Juego de Estrellas, tres Cy Young, una Triple Corona, Más Valioso de una temporada, dos veces parte de un club ganador de la Serie Mundial, más dos títulos de efectividad, y uno de Jugador del Año, es un personaje sensacional. Nadie podrá discutírmelo.

Se te quiere Justin, y mucho…

Tu admirador,

Deacon.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5