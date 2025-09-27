To Truly Live, You Must Laugh Every Day – Para Vivir de Verdad Hay que Reír a Diario

If your ex walks away from you, don’t be sad. It’s God’s answer to the many times you prayed: Deliver me from all evil… Amen.

When I was a little girl, my dad wouldn’t let me have a boyfriend… And now that I’m older, my husband won’t let me either.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – Wise Taxi Driver

A gentleman gets into a taxi and orders:

“Please take me where there are women who want to go out.”

And they took him to the Women’s Prison.

-o-o-o-

Mom’s Experience

“Mom, I argued with my husband again. To punish him, I’m going to your house.”

“Oh, dear! But that wouldn’t be punishment. If you really want to punish him, I’ll go to yours.”

-o-o-o-

Girlfriends Talking

“Tell me, girl, what happened to your ex?”

“I’ve forgotten about it, I buried it, and it’s buried deep inside.”

“Great, that’s called maturity!”

“That’s what I say. But his family accuses me of murder.”

-o-o-o-

Among Catholics

In the restaurant in St. Peter’s Square, Vatican City, four gentlemen and a lady were drinking coffee.

One of the gentlemen commented:

“My son is a priest. The faithful call him Father.”

Another added:

“My son is a bishop. They address him as Your Grace.”

The third:

“My son is a cardinal. They greet him as Your Eminence.”

The fourth:

“Well, my son is the Pope. What they call him is Your Holiness.”

Finally, the lady spoke:

“What I have is a daughter, very beautiful, and when they see her, everyone exclaims: ‘Oh, my God!'”

-o-o-o-

Tomorrow Morning,

by Rey Ruiz.

The day I saw you, I remember kissing you

and what I felt then, my Juana, I will never tell.

I asked you out about love, and you thought it was very wrong,

but then you said yes to the engagement.

Tomorrow morning I’ll wait for you, Juana, for tea.

I swear, Juana, I want to see the tip of your foot.

The tip of your foot, your knee, your calf, and your fibula,

I swear, Juana, I want to see the tip of your foot.

Show me your corset, show me where it is,

because I don’t understand anything about anatomy, my dear Juana.”

First, the tip of the foot, and I’ll be content.

Tomorrow morning, my lovely Juana, a little more.

Tomorrow morning, Juana, I’ll see you for tea.

I swear, Juana, I can’t wait to see the tip of your foot,

the tip of your foot, your knee, your calf, and your fibula.

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, by accessing it with: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

TREMENDO ESTACIONAMIENTO

RESTAURANT CASTIZO Y VINOS

EN PLENA AVENIDA 27

1673 SW 27th Ave.

MIAMI FL, 33145

TEL: (305) 640-5658

USTED COME BIEN

EN SU CASA

Y AQUI

(En Español)

Para Vivir de Verdad Hay que Reír a Diario

Si tu ex se aleja de ti, no estés triste, es la respuesta de Papa Dios a las tantas veces que rezaste: Líbrame de todo mal… Amén.

Cuando era niña, papá no me permitía tener novio… Y ahora que soy grande, mi esposo tampoco me deja.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – Taxista Sabio

Un caballero sube a un taxi y ordena:

“Por favor, lléveme donde haya mujeres que quieran salir”.

Y lo llevaron a la Cárcel de Mujeres.

-o-o-o-

Experiencia de Mamá

“Mamá, volví a discutir con mi marido. Para castigarlo me voy a ir a tu casa”.

“¡Ay, hija!, pero eso no sería castigo. Si en verdad quieres castigarlo, me voy yo para la tuya”.

-o-o-o-

“Cuéntame, chica, ¿qué fue de tu ex?

“Ya lo olvidé, le eché tierra a eso y quedó enterrado en el fondo.

“¡Qué bien, eso de llama madurez!

Eso es lo que yo digo. Pero la familia de él me acusa de homicidio.”

-o-o-o-

Entre Católicos

En el restaurante de la Plaza de San Pedro, Ciudad el Vaticano, cuatro caballeros y una dama, tomaban café.

Uno de los señores comentó:

“Mi hijo es sacerdote. Los fieles lo llaman Padre”.

Otro agregó:

“Mi hijo es obispo. Le dan trato de Su Ilustrísima”.

El tercero:

“Mi hijo es cardenal. Lo saludan como Su Eminencia”.

El cuarto:

“Bueno, mi hijo es el Papa. Lo que le dicen es Su Santidad”.

Por fin habló la señora:

“Lo que tengo es una hija, muy hermosa, y cuando la ven, todos exclaman: ‘¡Oh, Dios mío!”

-o-o-o-

Mañana por la Mañana,

de Rey Ruiz.

El día que te vi, recuerdo que te besé

y lo que entonces sentí, mi Juana, nunca diré.

De amores te requerí y te pareció muy mal,

más luego dijiste sí, al compromiso matrimonial.

Mañana por la mañana te espero Juana a tomar té.

Te juro Juana que tengo ganas de verte la punta`el pie.

La punta`el pie, la rodilla, la pantorrilla y el peroné,

te juro Juana que tengo ganas de verte la punta`el pie.

Enséñame tu corsé, enséñame dónde está,

que yo de la anatomía, Juana querida, no entiendo na’.

Primero la punta´l pie y me puedo conformar.

Mañana por la mañana, mi linda Juana, un poquito más

Mañana por la mañana te espero Juana a tomar té,

te juro Juana que tengo ganas de verte la punta`el pie,

la punta`el pie, la rodilla, la pantorrilla y el peroné.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tánto, incluso un lector reilón como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota, en la Internet, si accedes con: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5