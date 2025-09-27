Yankees Watch The Board And Win

Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

BRONX, NY — Every aspect of their game has come together for the New York Yankees, a Major League Baseball best record of 30-12 since August 11th. Pitching, hitting, base-running, and very few costly errors, and they are healthy. The culmination of the Yankees’ season though so is returning to the World Series and taking it all.

However, after their 8-4 win Friday night in the Bronx over the Orioles and with two games remaining, the obstacle that remains are the Toronto Blue Jays. The Blue Jays won their game and the AL East top spot remains tied, though Toronto has the tiebreaker to decide what team gets the first-round bye.

Regardless, at Yankee Stadium this coming October, there will be baseball. If the Yankees don’t repeat as division champions, they will host a best-of-three Wild Card series at home. The division, though, is their objective.

“I watch a lot, I don’t discourage or encourage,” manager Aaron Boone said about watching the scoreboard and how his players should handle developments with the Blue Jays. “Teach their own. And reason I don’t is because I know we’re in a good place as far as our focus day-by-day, understanding the importance of the day and handling our business. That’s the main thing. Obviously we have no control over anything other than what we do between the lines, so our guys are locked in, playing for a lot, and focused, but with that said, I’m watching all the time.”

And watching they will continue to do, whether it be Saturday or Sunday afternoon for the regular season finale. The AL East division could be decided Sunday with any number of Yankees wins or the Blue Jays taking a loss.

Just a few weeks ago, the division wasn’t a reality, even as the Yankees continued their surge of playing good baseball in August. Then, Toronto had a five-game lead and the Yankees would be settling in to clinch a top AL Wild Card spot.

However, the captain Aaron Judge is locked in and Giancarlo Stanton has momentum with the home run swing. Stanton, compiling 64 RBI in 75 games this season, had another multi-home run game Friday against the O’s and launched his 22nd home run of 2025 to Monument Park.

Incredible as that sounds about Stanton, who missed a good first half of the season due to recurring elbow issues, the Yankees as a team lead baseball in home runs (269) by a wide margin. And in the postseason, teams will have to figure out how to prevent the Judge-Stanton duo who each hit home runs in the same game for the seven times this season, along with the Yankees lineup from hitting the home run ball.

Of course the Yankees will also depend on their pitching, a rotation set with Max Fried and Carlos Rodón to propel their run in October. As of now Fried and Rodón would get the first two starts whether it be the Wild Card or Division Series.

Yankees starters have allowed two earned runs or fewer in 24 of their last 31 starts, ERA of 2.72 and 157 strikeouts. A bullpen that struggled, throwing four innings of scoreless ball while not allowing a run in their last 19.2 innings.

“It doesn’t matter if it comes down to Sunday regardless if we keep winning,” Stanton said. “It’s competition, it’s fun to peek up to see what they’re (Blue Jays) are doing.”

The Yankees are 51-7 overall when Judge and Stanton combine to hit home runs in the same game.

And it is fun to watch in the Bronx. The scoreboard, the home runs. Though the Yankees realize this momentum of winning and having it all together has to carry into the postseason.

“If we go get these three games, then we’ve done all that we can do,” said Will Warren. “Everything is out of our control.” The Yankees starter allowed four runs over five-plus innings, walked one, and struck out seven, He finished the season (9-8) with a 4.48 ERA in 33 starts. Though his postseason status as a starter is something that needs to be determined, a bullpen role is more likely.

“I just want to win,” said Warren. “I’m willing to do whatever however that looks. I’ll take it and run with it.”

The Yankees are taking it one day at a time, pitch-by-pitch. Though it takes two to tangle and the Blue Jays remain the deciding factor. Inevitably the suspense about a final decision late Sunday afternoon could be as nerve racking as two fighters waiting for the judges scorecards after a 12-round championship fight.

Regardless, there is playoff baseball in the Bronx and it’s Tuesday or a week later as the best-of-five ALDS begins.

Rich Mancuso is a senior writer and columnist Latinosports.com – X: (@Ring786), Facebook.com/RichMancuso

