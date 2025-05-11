Quick Turnaround No Excuse For NYCFC

Image Credit: Ernesto Diaz/Latino Sports

BRONX, NY — Not good when NYCFC gets a rare loss at home in the Bronx at Yankee Stadium. It’s never good to lose 1-0, sustaining a second loss at home this season in six matches. And a loss that resulted in the first win of the season for CF Montréal (1-8-3).

The first road victory against NYCFC (5-5-2) since August 1, 2015. Not what over 19,679 fans were thrilled to witness, another MLS loss instead of three points in the Eastern Conference standings or settling for a 1-1 draw and one point.

But it was the second match for NYCFC in three nights, losing 1-0 to Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Wednesday evening and elimination in the U.S. Open Cup. Cause for concern with lack of goals, perhaps. Quick turnaround and two consecutive losses are also a concern, perhaps.

Remember, though, a young NYCFC team and plenty more of the season to play on the pitch. But this was an effort that perhaps sparked some questions and that quick turnaround, though a team that offered no excuses. Montréal was the better team and marked the third consecutive match in league play in which NYCFC held their opponent scoreless in the opening half.

And not much room to regroup. NYCFC travels to DC United Wednesday evening, that schedule of three games within a week. Perhaps a concern after this loss?

“That’s the only advantage of a week like this,” coach Pascal Jansen said. “You play so many games, so you get an extra opportunity in a few days to recover and set it straight again. That was our plan going into this game. Even though over 50% of the starting today wasn’t involved in the game on Wednesday the defeat on Wednesday was on all of us, even the guys who didn’t come with us on the road.”

He said, “We were very determined today to make sure we set things straight. If you go back to the first 20, 25 minutes or so, we should have done exactly that, because we had a few opportunities to get into a comfortable position. But let’s try again in D.C. on Wednesday.”

Prince Owusu gave Montréal its first lead of the season in the 48th minute. He collected the ball along the right side above the box and cut to the inside, stopping at the top edge before firing a left-foot strike that went past goalkeeper Matt Freese to the far side of the net.

That was the scoring. NYCFC and their chances, the 72nd minute Montréal keeper Jonathan Sirois came off the line and at the top of the goal area got in front of a strike from Alonso Martínez. It was a Montréal team dominating the first half offensively, 11 shot attempts.

Though nothing came from the NYCFC side about a schedule this week that could have taken some spark from their offense, fourth shutout on the losing end. Midfielder Aiden O’Neill made his debut with 62 minutes. Martínez, their leading scorer could not find the net and keeper Freese had some key saves except for that lone goal against.

“We were kind of without power,” said defender Mitja Ilenič. “Not our best performance. I don’t want to say too much, but this week just hasn’t been good, coming from Wednesday’s U.S. Open Cup match to now. We need to forget about these results and move on because we have a lot of games ahead.”

That’s the good advantage of more games to come. And at times in the MLS, a string of games attached together rather than once a week can work to the advantage. Cause for concern is not on the plate for NYCFC.

“I don’t think so, everyone covered well,” said 18-year old midfielder Jonathan Shore when asked about concerns of the quick turnaround having an impact. “Just quick turnaround and learn from the game and get the results next time.”

Results, though have to be better than allowing one goal and ending in that soccer term of “null.” Because in this league goals are important, of course a win in the standings leads to three points that can make a difference come decision day for postseason position.

“We’ve had a long week but I definitely think we created enough chances and did enough to put ourselves in very good positions,” said defender Nico Cavallo.

Rich Mancuso is a senior writer and contributor at LatinoSports.com – X: @Ring786, Facebook.com Rich Mancuso

