Rodón Silences The Doubters, Leads Yankees To Game 1 ALCS Win

Carlos Rodón dominates Guardians in Yankees' Game 1 ALCS win at Yankee Stadium on Monday night - Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

BRONX, NY — There were several doubters out there calling for the New York Yankees to not start Carlos Rodón in Game 1 of the 2024 American League Championship Series vs. the Cleveland Guardians.

How come? One major reason being his up-and-down ALDS Game 2 outing against the Kansas City Royals last Monday night in the Bronx, which resulted in a loss. Another, and it’s stated repeatedly in Yankee Land — throughout Rodón’s Yankee tenure, beginning in 2023, a mirage of shaky-to-poor performances have been set out by the organization’s 162 million dollar investment.

Then again, and rightfully so by the Yankees, the outside pessimism didn’t matter in their way of going about Game 1 of this Championship Series. With the doubters lurking, and pressure looming, manager Aaron Boone and Co., opted to start Rodón for Game 1, showing the ultimate trust in their left-hander.

And man, oh man, did he prove them right and the doubters wrong.

To simply put it, the Cuban-American, Rodón, silenced the doubters by pitching to dominance.

RODÓN-IMANT.

NINE strikeouts through five scoreless innings for Carlos Rodón! #ALCS pic.twitter.com/HoPt62mjZM — MLB (@MLB) October 15, 2024

Playing a massive role in the Yankees’ 5-2 Game 1 ALCS win on Monday night at the stadium, the 31-year-old coasted through the Guardians for six innings with one earned run allowed, three hits total, zero walks, and nine strikeouts — his most since September 3rd of the regular season @ Texas (11 K’s)

“That was a dominant performance in Game 1 of the Championship Series,” Boone said of Rodón’s start following Monday night’s win to go up 1-0 in the best of seven ALCS.

“That was really good to see. Just how in command he was, because he is intense, he is emotional at times, I thought he commanded all that so well, and that’s what he’s capable of when he’s dialed in like that.”

More on the Dominance: By mixing an array of fastballs, sliders and changeups to fool Cleveland, Rodón recorded 25 swings and misses throughout the night — marking the most by a Yankees pitcher in a postseason game since the start of the Stat-Cast Era (2008).

“It’s up there,” said Rodón on where Monday’s ALCS Game 1 ranks up for him in his career resume. “I’ve never pitched in the ALCS before, so this is my first time. There’s no bigger stage in baseball, so I would say it’s definitely up there.”

