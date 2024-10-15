JUAN GONE: Soto goes yard for his first postseason home run as a Yankee

BRONX, NY — SOTO, SOTO, SOTO.
On Monday night in the Bronx, New York Yankees’ 25-year-old superstar Juan Soto fully connected on a 2-1, 94-MPH slider from Cleveland Guardians’ RHP Alex Cobb during the bottom of the third inning in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series to put the Bronx Bombers up 1-0.
For the Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic native, the solo-homer marked his first postseason home run as a Yankee, and eighth of his career throughout the mayhem of October baseball.
“When you look around, you see the energy that these fans bring — that takes everything,” said Soto on the environment from a Yankee Stadium crowd of 47,264.
“I feel like every time I hear the crowd going crazy is when I start showing it off and try to feel myself.”
In the process of his solo-blast, Soto became the youngest player to a hit a postseason home run with three separate teams.
WATCH: Press Conference with Juan Soto leading up to ALCS Game 1
Prior to the ALCS opening up between the Guardians and Yankees on Monday night at Yankee Stadium, Soto, a former LatinoMVP, met with the media for a 10-15 minute press conference.
Prior to the #ALCS opening up tonight, #Yankees superstar 🇩🇴 Juan Soto had some high praise for #Guardians flame-throwing closer 🇩🇴 Emmanuel Clase#ForTheLand #RepBX #MLB #Postseason #LatinoSports pic.twitter.com/yfDahjgw6i
— Latino Sports (@LatinoSports) October 14, 2024
🇩🇴 Juan Soto on Aaron Judge, his leadership, and what he has learned from the Yankees’ captain while playing with him: #RepBX #ALCS #MLB #Postseason #LatinoSports pic.twitter.com/tsejUj1rqj
— Latino Sports (@LatinoSports) October 14, 2024
🇩🇴 Juan Soto remains a student of the game even at 25-years-old as a #MLB superstar ⭐️#RepBX #LatinoSports #Yankees #Postseason #ALCS pic.twitter.com/yDbgW4dtYX
— Latino Sports (@LatinoSports) October 14, 2024
