JUAN GONE: Soto goes yard for his first postseason home run as a Yankee

Picture Perfect - Juan Soto connects on a 2-1 slider from Alex Cobb in Game 1 of the ALCS on Monday night at Yankee Stadium - Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

BRONX, NY — SOTO, SOTO, SOTO.

On Monday night in the Bronx, New York Yankees’ 25-year-old superstar Juan Soto fully connected on a 2-1, 94-MPH slider from Cleveland Guardians’ RHP Alex Cobb during the bottom of the third inning in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series to put the Bronx Bombers up 1-0.

For the Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic native, the solo-homer marked his first postseason home run as a Yankee, and eighth of his career throughout the mayhem of October baseball.

“When you look around, you see the energy that these fans bring — that takes everything,” said Soto on the environment from a Yankee Stadium crowd of 47,264.

“I feel like every time I hear the crowd going crazy is when I start showing it off and try to feel myself.”

In the process of his solo-blast, Soto became the youngest player to a hit a postseason home run with three separate teams.

WATCH: Press Conference with Juan Soto leading up to ALCS Game 1

Prior to the ALCS opening up between the Guardians and Yankees on Monday night at Yankee Stadium, Soto, a former LatinoMVP, met with the media for a 10-15 minute press conference.

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports