Musial’s Five Home Run Afternoon – La Tarde de los Cinco Jonrones de Musial

“My girlfriend looks like such a girl that not even Santa Maria wants her”… Christopher Columbus.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today, like every Wednesday, is Mail Day. If you write to me, don’t forget to send your full name and the town or city you are writing from. Thank you.

Iginio Calatrava, from Jupiter, Florida, asks: “What was Ty Cobb’s offensive summary in numbers and in which years did he play?”

Dear friend: Nicho: He played between 1905 and 1928, hit 4,189 hits, 117 home runs, 1,944 RBIs, 897 stolen bases in 1,112 attempts.

Eleazar M. Rodíguez, from Culiacán, asks: “Who is a better manager, Dave Roberts, of the Dodgers, or Carlos Mendoza, of the Mets?”

Dear friend Ely: Without a good team there is no good manager. It is the players who pitch, hit, run, field and throw to the bases. However, it is paradoxical, but the better the team, the better manager it needs. The managers classified this year, must have managed very well, Roberts, Mendoza, Aaron Boone and Stephen Vogt.

But two managers not classified whom, however, I consider to be of special quality, are Alex Cora and Terry Francona.

Rigoberto Ortega, from Obregón, asks: “Is it true that Stan Musial hit five home runs in one game?”

Dear friend Rigo: Not in one game, but on one afternoon, Sunday, May 2, 1953, at Bush Stadium, in St. Louis, when the Cardinals had a doubleheader with the Giants.

Musial hit three home runs in the first, won by the Cardinals, 16-6. In the second, the other two, but the Giants won, 9-7.

Francisco J. Márquez, from Caracas, asks: “Do you think Luis Arráez will stay with the Padres?”

Dear friend Pancho: The agents, MVP Sports Group, say they will talk to the Padres before any other team. They will ask for about 40 million annually for 10 seasons. And this year he charged 10 million 600 thousand.

Hamel Johnanson, from Mexico City asks: “How should I organize to see a spring training in 2025? It is the first time I will attend this activity?”

Dear friend Melo: You must decide which team you want to see the most, and reserve a hotel and a car without a driver in the city where that team trains, whether it is Arizona or Florida.

There are always others training around, so you have a lot of activity to enjoy. The price of tickets for the games is cheap and much of the activity can usually be seen without paying. Have a good trip, enjoy it!

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, including a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, in the Internet, by going to: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

eisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

TREMENDO ESTACIONAMIENTO

RESTAURANT CASTIZO Y VINOS

EN PLENA AVENIDA 27

1673 SW 27th Ave.

MIAMI FL, 33145

TEL: (305) 640-5658

USTED COME BIEN

EN SU CASA

Y AQUI

(En Español)\

La Tarde de los Cinco Jonrones de Musial

“Mi novia tiene una pinta de tal niña que ni Santa María la quiere”… Cristóbal Colón.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy, como todos los miércoles, es Día del Correo. Si me escribes, no olvides enviar tu nombre completo y la población o ciudad desde donde lo haces. Gracias.

Iginio Calatrava, de Júpiter, Forida, pregunta: “¿Cuál fue el resumen ofensivo en números de Ty Cobb y en cuáles años jugó?”

Amigo Nicho: Jugó entre 1905 y 1928, conectó cuatro mil 189 hits, 117 jonrones, mil 944 carreras impulsadas, 897 bases robadas en mil 112 intentos.

Eleazar M. Rodríguez, de Culiacán, pregunta: “¿Quién es mejor mánager, Dave Roberts, de los Dodgers, o Carlos Mendoza, de los Mets?”

Amigo Ely: Sin buen equipo no hay mánager bueno. Son los peloteros quienes lanzan, batean, corren, fildean y tiran a las bases. Sin embargo, es paradójico, pero, mientras mejor es el equipo, mejor mánager necesita. Los mánagers clasificados este año, tienen que haber dirigido muy bien, Roberts, Mendoza, Aaron Boone y Stephen Vogt.

Pero dos mánagers no clasificados a quienes, sin embargo, considero de especial calidad, son Alex Cora y Terry Francona.

Rigoberto Ortega, de Obregón, pregunta: “¿Es verdad que Stan Musial sacó cinco jonrones en un juego?

Amigo Rigo: No en un juego, pero sí en una tarde, la del domingo dos de Mayo de 1953, en el Bush Stadium, de San Luis, cuando los Cardenales tuvieron doble juego con los Gigantes.

Musial conectó tres cuadrangulares en el primero, ganado por los Cardenales, 16-6. En el segundo los otros dos, pero ganaron los Gigantes, 9-7.

Francisco J. Márquez, de Caracas, pregunta: “¿Ud. cree que Luis Arráez seguirá con los Padres?”

Amigo Pancho: Los agentes, “MVP Sports Group”, dicen que hablarán con los Padres antes que con cualquier otro equipo. Pedirán unos 40 millones anuales durante 10 temporadas. Y este año cobró 10 millones 600 mil.

Hamel Johnanson, de Ciudad de México pregunta: “¿Cómo debo organizarme para ver un spring training en 2025? Es la primera vez que asistiré a esta actividad?”

Amigo Melo: Debes decidir a cuál equipo deseas ver más, y reservar hotel y automóvil sin chofer en la ciudad donde ese entrene, ya sea Arizona o Florida.

Siempre hay otros entrenando alrededor, para que tengas mucha actividad qué disfrutar. El precio de los boletos para los juegos es económico y mucha de la actividad puede verse generalmente, sin pagar. ¡Buen viaje, que lo disfrutes!

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, en El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5