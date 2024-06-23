Rojas Content With Yankees: He’s Boone’s Guy

Luis Rojas is part of the Yankees' winning formula - Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

BRONX, NY — Luis Rojas completed the pre-game Yankees outfield drills an hour or less before game time, a routine as part of his coaching duties with manager Aaron Boone and the New York Yankees. Bat still in his hand near the Yankees dugout and with players back in the clubhouse it was time to meet with Latino media on the field

One-by-one, the interviews waited in line. Rojas, though, accommodates them all. He is patient and provides the responses they are looking for. The Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic 42-year-old Yankees third base and outfield coach for manager Aaron Boone, is accustomed to answering the questions.

It wasn’t easy prior to his role with the Yankees and managing two seasons (2020-21) for the cross-town Mets, a stint that had many ups and downs, A change of ownership that led to Buck Showalter as his successor. And departing the Mets, 16 years as a coach and manager for their minor league affiliates, was like losing a member of the family.

Different because the Yankees are always under the radar. They are expected to win every year. However, Rojas has acclimated well to his new surroundings and managing again is not out of the question, Now, though, the emphasis is helping Boone and getting this talented Yankees team back to the World Series.

“Staying consistent and keeping guys healthy,” Rojas said about the Yankees, a team suddenly in a struggle after losing their third consecutive series. Sunday afternoon in the Bronx, the Braves took the series finale 3-1, the Yankees losing two-of three, 15-9 in their last 24 games.

Still the Yankees are commanding first place in the AL East, even after losing a prior and important series to the second place Orioles. They hold the edge by 1-½ games. Though the injury bug has hit the Yankees, Giancarlo Stanton, a key to their lineup sustained an injured hamstring and was placed on the 10-day injured list.

This first half of the season could be the highlight for Rojas, already with a career of managing and coaching. The son of Felipe Alou, the first Dominican-born manager in Major League history with the Montreal Expos and San Francisco Giants, but the Yankees to Rojas has met a criteria of coaching and teaching.

“I always think like a manager,” Rojas said. “I’m here always thinking like a manager. In the meantime I’m coaching for Boone. He’s my guy.” On Sunday, the managerial instincts came into play in the sixth inning on a fielder’s choice alerting Boone about a tag at third that got Anthony Volpe who doubled. He called for a replay challenge but the out call stood and took the Yankees out of a possible big inning, again, though it’s those instincts from the third base coaching box.

Rojas alluded to the Yankees being healthy to sustain their momentum. Prior to their struggles, the Yankees still had the best record in baseball now 52-28, though the Phillies (51-26) surpassed them with their win on Sunday.

Rojas cited how the Yankees pitching continued to lead the AL in staff ERA, without their ace Gerrit Cole and how the design was to win without him. Cole returned Wednesday night in the Bronx and provided the Yankees with four good innings in their 10-inning loss to the Orioles.

“We have to stay healthy,” he said. “We have a winning formula. Our roster construction. Always give credit to Brian Cashman (Yankees GM), his design. Coming out of the gate we lose Cole and we got Nestor (Cortes) and Luis Gil who hasn’t pitched in a year. We lead the league in pitching. There’s a lot of good things.”

The additions of Juan Soto and Alex Verdugo, according to Rojas, have also provided a dynamic the Yankees did not have last year.

Though Gil has not resembled the first half Cy Young Award type pitcher in his last two starts, (1.1 innings, eight runs, seven hits) Thursday night, the Orioles jumped on his fastball and slider in their 17-5 win.

Sunday afternoon, Cortes (4-6, 3.40 ERA), a former AL LatinoMVP Starting Pitcher of the Year award winner, gave up three runs and five hits in seven innings with seven strikeouts and no walks. He sustained the loss.

But baseball is a long season and Rojas, with all of his experience will say there are those rough patches, something the Yankees are feeling now.

The Yankees bullpen has been taxed, starters no longer providing more than six innings. The injuries now to Stanton, and more so to Anthony Rizzo have left that void of left handed presence in their lineup.

The Yankees will be active prior to the late July trade deadline, they realize reinforcements are needed. By coincidence a good left handed bat was available and Sunday the Yankees acquired J.D. Davis in a trade with the Oakland Athletics, thus Rojas will be reunited with a player he managed with the Mets. Davis is expected to debut for the Yankees Tuesday evening for the first of two at Citi Field, the Subway Series and rivalry of Yankees versus Mets.

You wonder and question how much input Rojas had in recommending Davis to the Yankees?

“I haven’t looked at his status,” he said prior to the trade and finally realized that the A’s released Davis. “He’s a good hitter and I think he’s willing to play any position where you need him. He’s a good clubhouse guy. If someone asked me I would always recommend him. Good memories with him.”

And that Subway Series Tuesday night, a time when the center stage is bragging rights to New York baseball… Rojas has been a part of the history, those two years managing in the New York rivalry.

“Excitement chants of New York Mets, New York Yankees at the same time,” he said. “It’s different. The Mets are hot right now. We are playing good baseball. I think it’s going to be a very good series and looking forward to it.”

And a reunion of a former Mets manager and player at Citi Field, this time on the opposite side. A content Luis Rojas in his comfort zone with Aaron Boone and the Yankees.

Rich Mancuso is senior writer and contributor to Latinosports.com – Rich Mancuso: X (Formerly Twitter) @Ring786, Facebook.com/Rich Mancuso

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports