Run valid after the third out is made – Carrera válida después de hecho el tercer out

“In Europe there are cities so old that they don’t even have ruins”… YOGI BERRA.-

-o-o-o-o-

Orlando’s Joel Christyson asks, “It just happened at my team’s game. With two out and three runners on the bases, the batter received a base on balls, so the runners advanced, but the one who came from second base wanted to be very aggressive and went from third to home plate, during which he was hit. Put out, the third of the inning. Is the run valid if that third out is done before the runner who comes from third steps home?

Friend Jo: Yes, the run is valid, taking into account that the advance to home plate is forced. All the runner needs to do is step on the rubber.

Mylady Osuna, from Los Mochis, asks…: “What would you do if you were hired for 960 million dollars?”

Amiga My: The first thing I would do would be to request an urgent appointment with a psychiatrist. And immediately he would call the Red Cross to make a donation of 960 million.

Jesús M. Lucena, from El Hatillo, asks: “Why haven’t you answered my previous six questions?”

Amigo Chucho: Because you didn’t send the name of the town or city from where you write, or because there were always many more interesting ones to answer. But today, look, yours had its Wednesday, for a better focused question, whose answer also serves others.

Casto Richavadavia, from Mexico City, asks: “How much is the fortune of Mets owner Steve Cohen?”

Friend without sins (according to your name): “Forbes” magazine said this year that this mountain of dollars is 13 billion. So, if dollars won games, the Mets would have with what to win.

Douglas Terán, from Caraballeda, opines: “Times change, many of us tend to call this evolution. But at the rate of player contracts and the foolishness of ownership, I see a lot of sports in jeopardy. It saddens me a lot to see how baseball is not played with love, passion and grit, but rather, it seems divisive and egotistic of baseball players today, it is my very personal opinion

Gil Jameson, of Evansville, Indiana, asks, “What was Roberto Clemente’s first major league at-bat like?”

Amiyo Yilo: It happened on April 17, 1955, with the Pirates and at Forbes Field, in Pittsburgh. He had the first of his 3,000 career hits, off the Dodgers’ Johnny Podres. He was a line single to leftfield.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION.- You can read the file of “Juan Vené en la Pelota” on the internet, entering by “sport unites us again.

jbaseball5@aol.com

@juanvene5

—————Español—————

Carrera válida después de hecho el tercer out

“En Europa hay ciudades tan antiguas que no tienen ni ruinas”… YOGI BERRA.-

-o-o-o-o-

Joel Christyson, de Orlando, pregunta: “Acaba de ocurrir en juego de mi equipo. Con dos outs y tres en corredores en las bases, el bateador recibió base por bolas, por lo que los corredores avanzaban, pero el que venía desde segunda base, quiso ser muy agresivo y se pasó de tercera hacia el home, en cuyo trayecto fue puesto out, el tercero de la entrada. ¿Es válida la carrera si ese tercer out lo hacen antes que el corredor que viene de tercera pise home?”.

Amigo Jo: Sí es válida la carrera, tomando en cuenta que el avance a home es forzado. Todo lo que necesita hacer el corredor en pisar la goma.

Mylady Osuna, de Los Mochis, pregunta…: “¿Qué haría Ud. si lo contrataran por 960 millones de dólares?”.

Amiga My: Lo primero que haría, sería solicitar una cita urgente con un siquiatra. Y en seguida llamaría a la Cruz Roja para hacer un donativo de 960 millones.

Jesús M. Lucena, de El Hatillo, pregunta: “¿Por qué no ha contestado a mis anteriores seis preguntas?”.

Amigo Chucho: Porque no enviaste nombre de la población o de la ciudad desde donde escribes, o porque siempre hubo muchas otras más interesantes para responder. Pero hoy, fíjate, a la tuya le tocó su miércoles, por pregunta mejor enfocada, cuya respuesta también sirve a los demás.

Casto Richavadavia, de Ciudad de México, pregunta: “¿A cuánto llega la fortuna del propietario de los Mets, Steve Cohen?”.

Amigo sin pecados (según tu nombre): La revista “Forbes” dijo este año que ese totopochal de dólares, es de 13 mil millones. Así que, si los dólares ganaran juegos, los Mets tendrían con qué.

Douglas Terán, de Caraballeda, opina: “Los tiempos cambian, muchos solemos llamar esto evolución. Pero al ritmo que van los contratos de los peloteros y la insensatez de los propietarios, veo en peligro a muchos deportes. Me entristece mucho ver cómo no se juega al beisbol con amor, pasión y garra, sino más bien, parece divismo y egotismo de los peloteros en la actualidad, es mi opinión muy personal

Gil Jameson, de Evansville, Indiana, pregunta: “¿Cómo fue el primer turno en Grandes Ligas de Roberto Clemente?”.

Amiyo Yilo: Ocurrió el 17 de abril de 1955, con los Piratas y en el Forbes Field, de Pittsburgh. Conectó el primero de sus tres mil hits de por vida, frente a Johnny Podres, de los Dodgers. Fue un sencillo de línea al leftfield.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN.- Puedes leer el archivo de “Juan Vené en la Pelota” en internet, entrando por “el deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5