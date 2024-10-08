Pitchers With the Most Ks in Postseasons – Pitchers Con Más Ks en Postemporadas

Biological blindness prevents us from seeing… Ideological blindness prevents us from thinking… Octavio Paz.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today, Tuesday, and tomorrow, are Mail Days. Please send me your full name and the town or city from where you are writing to me. Thank you very much.

They called my wife, Barbarita, and asked her:

–I read on Instagram that Juan left us. Is that true?

–Where did he go?

–That he died.

–Oh, I don’t know, because just a few minutes ago I saw him in his office, writing. Let me see…

And when I returned:

–Well, he hasn’t died. There he is with his laptop.

I wasn’t dead and I wasn’t out partying.

That’s good, to keep practicing, as they say

Rúber J. Luzardo S. from Santa Bárbara el Zulia, asks: “Which pitcher has achieved the most strikeouts in a postseason game?”

World Series, Bob Gibson, 17 in 1968; in National Division Series, Kevin Brown, 1998; in American Division Series, Gerrit Cole, 15 in 2019; in National Title Series, Liván Hernández, 15 in 1997; in American Title Series, Mike Mussina, 15 in 1997.

Liébano Escalante F. from Newark, New Jersey, asks: “How much did the Gillette Sports Cavalcade pay commentators like Buck Canel; and how much do those who speak badly on television during games, like a certain Jaime Mota, earn today?”

Dear friend Lié: Canel charged one hundred dollars per game, plus tickets, hotel and meals. As for today’s players, I haven’t worried about that.

Manuel Pizarelo, from Caracas, thinks: “I think the Tigers needed to get rid of Miguel Cabrera to be winners. Because, as the saying goes: ‘What is in plain sight does not need glasses.’ And what do you think?”

Dear friend Manolo: I think that is not confirmed. And perhaps no one will ever be able to confirm it.

Pedro L. Vargas, from Coro, asks: “When did the helmet become mandatory in the Major Leagues, for hitters?”

Dear friend PeEle: Since August 17, 1920, the afternoon when a fastball from Carl Mays of the Yankees fractured the head of Indians shortstop Ray Chapman at the Polo Grounds, causing his death, there has been a campaign in favor of the use of helmets and a Rule that would make them mandatory.

Most people refused to use them, out of machismo, until Phil Rizzuto, Yankees shortstop, and Ralph Kiner, Pirates slugger, since 1949, used them permanently.

But it was in 1971 when Rule 3:08 was approved, which makes it mandatory to wear them.

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, even a reader like you.

