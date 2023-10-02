‘Sabor Latino’: Love for the game ties Latin musicians and MLB superstars

Born in New York City, Hernandez spent his early years living in Washington Heights. Naturally, he was a die-hard Yankees fan. His parents took him to Yankees games, making a couple of trips to the old Yankee Stadium before the new one opened in 2009. After moving to South Florida as a teen, he attended several Rays-Yankees games at Tropicana Field. Once, he sneakily followed Derek Jeter and Alfonso Soriano back to the team hotel and scored an autograph from both.

Hernandez played travel ball year-round as a kid, dreaming of one day becoming a professional baseball player. Ultimately, he reached what he described as a burnout phase that caused him to briefly fall out of love with sports. In the 11th grade, Hernandez, inspired by music idols Timbaland and Scott Storch, tried his hand at music production and quickly developed a passion for it.

The baseball dream never came to fruition, but Foreign Teck still very much loves the game. He participated in July’s Celebrity All-Star Game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. Harkening back to his playing days, Teck played third base, his childhood position, and slugged a pair of home runs.