Shohei Will Not Pitch Until 2025 – Shohei No Lanzará Hasta El Año 2025

“All life is a joke. Being born, dying…..What a joke!”… Miguel Gila.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Proven!

Worse obstacles than the other teams’ pitching and hitters are injuries and slumps.

The Yankees, with Aaron Judge and company in the East, and the Angels, with Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout and the other company in the West, seemed unbeatable in April.

Now, in September, players are already cleaning the lockers in those two clubhouses…

** The latest report about Ohtani arrives.

Due to elbow surgery, he won’t be able to pitch until 2025, but they can use him on offense.

Good luck, boy!…

** On the other hand, the Angels offer Mike Trout to the other 23 teams, since the multi-injury slugger has said he wants to leave Anaheim.

The problem is that the young man is signed until 2030 for 248 million dollars…

** The Dominican diaspora in New York is preparing with its sights and enthusiasm on Sunday the 10th, Monday the 11th and Tuesday the 12th of November next year.

Those will be the days of the Licey-Águilas Cibaeñas series at Citi Field.

They informed me that they will flood all of Flushing with merengues and bachatas.

Good advertisement…

“Humor is the evil of men told with the naivety of a child”… Miguel Gila.

** The Braves-Astros World Series would be sensational.

Those teams have several of the best players.

And the manager of the Atlanta club, Brian Snitker, is one of the most successful among the 30 in activity.

He even achieved a remarkable campaign in 2021, until the World Series against the Astros themselves.

Houston’s manager Dusty Baker is very good too, but poorly educated with the disgusting toothpick between his teeth…

** Next Thursday, the 28th, at Citi Field, the Mets will reward the best of their teams in 2023 before the game with the Marlins.

Like the player of the year, Jett Williams, utility; and pitcher of the year, Christian Scott…

** The Dodgers are trying to get a scout who can spend the entire winter in Mexico, to cover the Pacific League day after day, especially in search of pitchers…

** After four seasons in the minors, Nathan Martorella (Padres, 22 years old) has played up to Double A, demonstrating immense power.

He is a native of Monterrey, California, the son of Mexicans, and they have not decided whether he will play first base or outfield…

“That girl had teeth like pearls… I mean, very few”… Miguel Gila.

(En Español)

Shohei No Lanzará Hasta El Año 2025

“La vida toda es un chiste. Nacer, morir…..¡Menuda broma!”… Miguel Gila.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – ¡Comprobado!

Peores contrarios que el pitcheo y los bateadores de los otros equipos, son las lesiones y los slumps.

Los Yankees, con Aaron Judge y compañía en el este, y los Angelinos, con Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout y la otra compañía en el oeste, parecían imbatibles en abril.

Ahora, en septiembre, ya limpian los lockers en esos dos clubhouses…

** Llega el más reciente reporte acerca de Ohtani.

Debido a la operación en el codo, no podrá lanzar hasta 2025, pero sí pueden usarlo a la ofensiva.

¡Buena suerte, muchachón!…

** Por otra parte, los Angelinos ofrecen a Mike Trout a los otros 23 equipos, ya que el slugger de las multi lesiones, ha dicho querer abandonar Anaheim.

El problema es que el mozo está firmado hasta 2030 por 248 millones de dólares…

** La diáspora dominicana en Nueva York se prepara con la vista y el entusiasmo puesto en el domingo 10, el lunes 11 y el martes 12 de noviembre del año que viene.

Esos serán los días de la serie Licey-Águilas Cibaeñas en Citi Field.

Me informaron que inundarán todo Flushing con merengues y bachatas.

Buen anuncio…

“El humor es la maldad de los hombres dicha con ingenuidad de niño”… Miguel Gila.

** La Serie Mundial Bravos-Astros sería sensacional.

Esos equipos tienen varios de los mejores peloteros.

Y el mánager del club de Atlanta Brian Snitker, es de los más exitosos entre los 30 en actividad.

Incluso, logró una campaña notable en 2021, hasta la Serie Mundial sobre los mismos Astros.

El mánager de Houston Dusty Baker, es muy bueno también, pero mal educado con el asqueroso palillo entre los dientes…

** El jueves próximo, 28, en Citi Field, los Mets premiarán antes del juego con los Marlins, a los mejores de sus sucursales en 2023.

Como el pelotero del año, Jett Williams, utility; y el pitcher del año, Christian Scott…

** Los Dodgers tratan de conseguir un scout que pueda pasar todo el invierno en México, para cubrir la Liga del Pacífico día tras día, especialmente en busca de lanzadores…

** Tras cuatro temporadas en las menores, Nathan Martorella (Padres, 22 años) ha jugado hasta Doble A, demostrando inmenso poder.

Es nativo de Monterrey, California, hijo de mexicanos, y no han decidido si va a jugar en primera base o en el outfield…

“Aquella muchacha tenía los dientes como perlas… O sea, muy escasos”… Miguel Gila.

