Sports World Mourns Loss of Lou Carnesecca

College Basketball icon and St. John's legend Lou Carnesecca passed away at the age of 99 - Photo courtesy of St. John's Men's Basketball

QUEENS, NY — The sports world lost a College Basketball icon over the weekend, with the passing of legendary head coach Lou Carnesecca at the age of 99.

The beloved New York native, and 1992 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductee, making for an ever-lasting impact on College Basketball, defined what it took to make it in New York, on-and-off the court.

With grit, humility, passion, and dedication, the true competitor in Carnesecca was the Men’s Basketball head coach at St. John’s University for 24 years (1965-1970 & 1973-1992), finishing with a winning record in each season.

His illustrious career resume, featuring a brief stint as a coach for the New York Nets of the American Basketball Association (1970-1972), includes a 526-200 overall record at St. John’s, two BIG EAST Tournament titles (1983, 1986), the 1989 NIT Championship, three Elite Eight appearances and one trip to the Final Four (1985).

Additionally, in each season at the helm for the Red Storm, Carnesecca, known as “Little Looie” led St. John’s to a postseason tournament — 18 NCAA Tournament appearances and six trips to the National Invitational Tournament (NIT). He was named the Big East Coach of the Year on three separate occasions (1982, 1984, 1985), the USWBA National Coach of the Year two times (1982, 1984), and the NABC National Coach of the Year in 1983.

“St. John’s is about the players. Coaches are important, yes. But there is always the players that put the steak and potatoes on the table.” – Lou Carnesecca

Simply a one of a kind individual, one who held his attention to precise detail, and instilled an identity when it comes to College Hoops in the Tri-State area.

Likewise, a loving and caring figure, who gave his all for each of his players, and anyone who just so happened to cross paths with him. One of the nicest guys you could ever meet in the game.

“From the time I first met him more than 20 years ago, he (Carnesecca) had this incredible ability to make everyone feel important and made everyone feel like a someone,” St. John’s athletic director Edward Kull said in a statement. “He always made time, whether you were a former All-American or a fan on the street who wanted to introduce your son or daughter to ‘Looie.’ He embodied everything that is great about this University, this city and the sport of basketball.

“There will never be another like him and we are all better for having known him.”

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports