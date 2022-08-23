TelevisaUnivision and Combate Global Announce Combate Global Exclusivo ViX+, an MMA Competition Reality Series

The show will follow four of the sport’s top training camps in

the U.S., Mexico and Spain

MIAMI, FL (Aug 23, 2022) – TelevisaUnivision, the leading Spanish-language media and content company in the world, and Combate Global, the premier Hispanic Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) sports franchise, announced today the premiere of a new MMA competition reality series for TelevisaUnivision’s recently launched streaming platform, ViX+ for the U.S. and Mexico.

On Wednesday, August 24, viewers can watch the first of the six episodes on VIX+, which provides a deep look at the vastly different cultures that exist within the confines of each of four of the world’s most unique MMA training camps in Mexico, the U.S. and Spain, and that serve as breeding grounds for world champions in this gruelingly competitive sport.

“We are proud to have Combate Global as part of the TelevisaUnivision sports portfolio, and especially with this series, to not only show the competition inside the ring but also bring viewers the journey fighters take on, mentally and physically, ahead of each of their fights” said TelevisaUnivision SVP, Sports Entertainment, Federico Larino.

“Combate Global is once again making history with an unprecedented format for a combat sports competition reality series – we are excited to work with TelevesiaUnivison to bring the most real MMA viewing experience to our fans” said Combate Global CEO Campbell McLaren.

With this series, McLaren, also the co-founder and creator of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), steps into the limelight as “Señor Campbell,” and inserts his natural and sometimes heavy-handed, but always vocal, demeanor into the show.

At the helm of each gym is a distinguished master trainer with a unique approach to the sport and a distinct system for preparing fighters for battle inside La Jaula, bringing an element of distinct competition to the show, as each episode will culminate with Combate Global MMA bouts that pit fighters from the different camps against one another.

The gyms competing in the series are Bonebreakers in Mexico City, Mexico; Goat Shed Academy in Miami, Fla.; Saekson’s Academy in Los Angeles, Calif.; and Uppercut Training Center in Barcelona, Spain. Points will be awarded to the gyms based on their fighters’ performances in each bout and the gym that earns the greatest number of points over the course of the series will be awarded a $50,000 bonus prize.