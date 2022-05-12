The historic home runs hit by Willie Mays – Los históricos jonrones que conectó Willie Mays

“If animals could talk, what would they say about us?… Ana María Polo.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Question of the Week…: Yesterday marked the 50th anniversary of the Giants trading Willie Mays to the Mets. And the day after tomorrow the 14th, it will also be 50 years since Willie’s first game with the Mets and in New York. What did you do that afternoon?

The Answer…: At Shea Stadium, he homered to drive in the winning run, against none other than the team he had played with for 20 years, the Giants.

Willie Mays has been a natural ballplayer. He did everything with elegance, as if instead of requiring effort, he enjoyed flying in an immense space, moving guided by sweet ballet music.

It was Mays, one of the five in history with the five skills to play good baseball…:

He made contact hitting pitches with amazing ease (he hit 3,293 hits, for an average of 301); he could hit with remarkable power (he hit 660 home runs), his hands were safe in the field (he participated in 7,112 defensive throws), his arm was powerful, safe (196 assists); furthermore, he ran the bases like the fastest and with the ease of a deer (he had 338 steals in 441 attempts).

Willie, 91 years old, turned 6 this May, played five weeks in the minors, in 1950. But his professional career had begun in 1947, in the Negro Leagues, at age 16, with the Chattanooga Choo-Choos , from Tennessee.

The following year he returned to his hometown of Westfield, Alabama, hired by the Birmingham Black Barons. And in 1950, after signing with the Giants, then from New York, they sent him to class B, Trenton, New Jersey, and he hit 353.

In 1951, he was sent to the Triple-A Minneapolis Millers, where he batted 477 in 35 games, so in May he was called up to the Giants.

And a couple of facts happened that, together, are very curious…: Mays did not hit a hit in the Major Leagues until his 13th at-bat, when he homered. And in his first Caribbean Series, in 1955, with Santurce and in Caracas, Mays remained without hits, too, for 12 shifts. And his first hit was also a home run, by the way against Ramón Monzant’s pitch, in an eleventh inning, with Roberto Clemente on base, to beat Magallanes 4-2.

Impressive similarity!

During his 23 years as a bigleaguer, Willie Mays could not play in the final part of the 1952 season and all of 1953, because he had to go to the Military Service.

He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1979.

Los históricos jonrones que conectó Willie Mays

“Si los animales hablaran, ¿qué dirían de nosotros?… Ana María Polo.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana…: Ayer se cumplieron 50 años de cuando los Gigantes mandaron a los Mets, en un cambio, a Willie Mays. Y pasado mañana 14, hará también 50 años del primer juego de Willie con los Mets y en Nueva York. ¿Qué hizo esa tarde?

La Respuesta…: En Shea Stadium, conectó jonrón para impulsar la carrera ganadora, nada menos que frente al equipo con el cual había jugado durante 20 años, los Gigantes.

Willie Mays ha sido un pelotero natural. Lo hacía todo con elegancia, como si en vez de requerir esfuerzos, disfrutara volando en un espacio inmenso, moviéndose guíado por música de dulce ballet.

Fue Mays, uno de los cinco en la historia con las cinco habilidades para juagar buen beisbol…:

Hacía contacto bate lanzamientos, con facilidad asombrosa (conectó 3.293 incogibles, para promedio de 301); podía batear con notable poder (sacó 660 jonrones), sus manos eran seguras en el fildeo (participó en 7.112 lances defensivos), su brazo era poderoso, seguro (196 asistencias); además, corría las bases como el más veloz y con la facilidad de un venado (logró 338 robos en 441 intentos).

Willie, de 91 años, cumplidos el seis de este mayo, jugó cinco semanas en las menores, en 1950. Pero su carrera profesional había comenzado en 1947, en las Ligas Negras, a los 16 años de edad, con los Chattanooga Choo-Choos, de Tennessee.

El año siguiente regresó a su ciudad natal, Westfield, Alabama, contratado por los Birmingham Black Barons. Y en 1950, tras firmar con los Gigantes, entonces de Nueva York, lo mandaron a clase B, Trenton, New Jersey, y bateó para 353.

En 1951, fue enviado a Triple A, Minneápolis Millers, donde bateaba para 477 en 35 juegos, por lo que en mayo lo subieron a los Gigantes.

Y ocurrieron un par de hechos que, juntos, resultan muy curiosos…: Mays no conectó hit alguno en Grandes Ligas hasta su turno número 13, cuando disparó jonrón. Y en su primera Serie del Caribe, en 1955, con el Santurce y en Caracas, Mays permaneció sin incogibles, también, durante 12 turnos. Y su primer hit fue igualmente jonrón, por cierto contra lanzamiento de Ramón Monzant, en un décimo primer inning, con Roberto Clemente en base, para ganarle 4-2 al Magallanes.

¡Impresionante similitud!

Durante sus 23 años de bigleaguer, Willie Mays no pudo jugar en la parte final de la temporada 1952 y toda la de 1953, porque tuvo que ir al Servicio Militar.

Fue elevado al Hall de la Fama in 1979.

