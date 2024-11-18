The King of the Hill and 2024 AL Rookie of the Year: Luis Gil

Luis Gil joined rare company on Monday night, winning the 2024 AL Rookie of the Year - Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

BRONX, NY — Luis Gil’s 2024 American League Rookie of the Year award winning campaign was not just earned, but it was deserved.

Back in March during spring training, the 26-year-old right-hander did not have a solidified spot on the New York Yankees’ Opening Day 40-man roster. Instead, coming off of major injuries, including Tommy John surgery, the native of Azua, Dominican Republic had to prove that he was worthy of the nod whether it be in a relief or starting pitcher’s role.

Essentially, climb his way up the hill.

With that in mind, Gil basically forced himself on the roster, dominating the Philadelphia Phillies in an outing towards the end of spring training. He then stepped up even more as the Yankees needed immediate reinforcement with their ace Gerrit Cole going down at the time due to a right-elbow injury.

From spring training to the regular season, Gil, still developing into his own start by start, continued to carry his momentum with him — posting a 15-7 record over 29 outings with a 3.50 ERA and 171 strikeouts, which tied for second among MLB rookies in 2024.

Without his contributions, the Yankees would not have ultimately finished the 2024 season as American League Eastern division champions. And same goes for their quest in winning the AL pennant, where he provided New York with serviceable innings.

“It means so much. When you come up as a rookie player, first, your dream is to make it to the Big Leagues but once you get there, you want to contribute, you want to do your job,” said Gil alongside his father, mother, wife, and agent, in an interview with MLB Network during the Rookie of the Year award announcements on Monday night.

Furthermore, Gil, defeating Colton Cowser of the Baltimore Orioles, and his teammate Austin Wells in the 2024 Jackie Robinson AL Rookie of the Year award voting, marks the first Dominican-born starting pitcher in MLB history to win the ROTY award.

He is also just the 10th Yankee all-time to be named the winner of a ROTY award — joining Gil McDougald (1951), Bob Grim (1954), Tony Kubek (1957), Tom Tresh (1962), Stan Bahnsen (1968), Thurman Munson (1970), Dave Righetti (1981), Derek Jeter (1996), and Aaron Judge (2017).

“Congratulations to Luis on an amazing season,” said Yankees’ manager Aaron Boone in a statement. “He worked so hard to put himself in a strong position heading into spring training after coming back from Tommy John surgery. Without a guarantee of a Major League spot, he absolutely kicked in the door this spring and went on to have a phenomenal rookie season.”

“Luis continued to mature and develop all year and was one of the pillars of our rotation. I can’t wait to see what’s next for such a talented, young pitcher.”

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports