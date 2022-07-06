The long wait for Mexicans in MLB – La larga espera por mexicanos en MLB

“You have no idea how much it costs to appear poor”… Dolly Parton.-

Coral Gables, Fla. (VIP-WIRE) – Just like every Wednesday, today is Mail Day. Please, send your name and the town or city from where you write.

Guadalupe M. Robertson, from Hermosillo, asks…: “How was it possible that with Mexico next to the United States, we had to wait until 1933, 63 years after the first Major League was inaugurated, for a Mexican to play at that level? , with Melo Almada?

Amigo Lupe…: As always, good baseball was played throughout Mexico, during the 12 months of the year. That is why the young people of the baseball did not consider it advisable to leave their country.

Egidio Vásquez, from Valera, asks…: “Do you believe that Joe Jackson participated in the sale of the White Sox to punters during the 1919 World Series?”

Friend Yiyo…: What I think doesn’t mean much. But the commissioner, Kenesaw Mountain Landis, stern and fair, considered him one of the guilty eight, and execrated him from baseball for life.

Henry Rodríguez, from Barquisimeto, asks…: “What happened to pitcher Eduardo Rodríguez and the Detroit Tigers?”

Amigo Ry…: he was first on the disabled list from May 18 to June 13, when he was placed on the restricted list “for personal reasons”.

Ruber Luzardo S. from Santa Bárbara del Zulia, asks…: “What was the first Major League Baseball game held outside the United States?”

Amigo Rubo…: 53 years ago that first inauguration outside the USA. It happened at Jarry Park, in Montreal, and it was the first game at home for the Expos, who began their presence in the Majors, on April 14, 1969.

Alcides Revilla, from Punto Fijo, asks…: “Do you believe, as I do, that they should mark with an asterisk records such as the 61 home runs by Roger Marís, because he hit one more than Babe Ruth, but in eight more games . Baudilio hit one more home run in Venezuela than Bobby Darwing, but also in eight more games or even more. Randy Johnson’s average number of strikeouts per season was better than Nolan Ryan’s, but he pitched five fewer seasons than him.

Friend Chides…: The asterisk is on. Of course, not written, but mental, like yourself, who makes that interesting account. Asterisk written, for what?

————————————–Español—————————————

La larga espera por mexicanos en MLB

“Ustedes no tienen ni idea de lo mucho que cuesta aparentar que uno es pobre”… Dolly Parton.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Igual que todos los miércoles, hoy es Día del Correo. Por favor, envía tu nombre y la población o ciudad desde donde escribes.

Guadalupe M. Robertson, de Hermosillo, pregunta…: “¿Cómo fue posible que estando México al lado de Estados Unidos, tuviéramos que esperar hasta 1933, después de 63 años de inaugurada la primera Liga Grande, para que un mexicano jugara en ese nivel, con Melo Almada?”.

Amigo Lupe…: Como siempre, se jugaba buen beisbol en todo México, durante los 12 meses del año. Por eso los jóvenes de la pelota no consideraban aconsejable abandonar su país.

Egidio Vásquez, de Valera, pregunta…: “¿Ud cree que Joe Jackson participó en la venta de los Medias Blancas a los apostadores, durante la Serie Mundial de 1919?”.

Amigo Yiyo…: Lo que creo no significa mucho. Pero el comisionado, Kenesaw Mountain Landis, severo y justo, lo consideró uno de los ocho culpables, y lo execró del beisbol de por vida.

Henry Rodríguez, de Barquisimeto, pregunta…: “¿Qué pasó con el pitcher Eduardo Rodríguez y los Tigres de Detroit?”.

Amigo Ry…: Primero estuvo en la lista de los lesionados desde el 18 de mayo hasta el 13 de junio, cuando pasó a la lista restringida “por asuntos personales”.

Ruber Luzardo S. de Santa Bárbara del Zulia, pregunta…: “¿Cuál fue el primer juego inaugural de Grandes Ligas celebrado fuera de Estados Unidos?”.

Amigo Rubo…: Hace 53 años de esa primera inauguración en el exterior de USA. Ocurrió en el Jarry Park, de Montreal, y fue el juego inicial en su casa de los Expos, quienes iniciaban su presencia en las Mayores, ese 14 de abril de 1969.

Alcides Revilla, de Punto Fijo, pregunta…: “¿Cree Ud. como considero yo, que deberían marcar con un asterisco, records como el de los 61 jonrones de Roger Marís, porque sacó uno más que Babe Ruth, pero en ocho juegos más. Baudilio bateó en Venezuela un jonrón más que Bobby Darwing, pero también en ocho juegos más o aún en mayor cantidad. El promedio de strikeouts por temporada de Randy Jonhson fue mejor que el de Nolan Ryan, pero lanzó cinco temporadas menos que él”.

Amigo Chides…: El asterisco está puesto. Por supuesto, no escrito, pero mental, como tú mismo, que haces ese interesante recuento. Asterisco escrito, ¿para qué?

