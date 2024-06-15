Three former LatinoMVPs lead Mets to Thursday walk-off victory

Image Credit: Latino Sports

FLUSHING, NY — Thursday’s dramatic come from behind ninth inning Mets win, was one that every Mets fan in attendance will remember for a very long time. However, very few fans would know this interesting bit of information.

The Amazin’ were losing to the Miami Marlins 2 -1. The Mets bats were once again silent as the Marlins young 24-year-old Dominican, Roddery Muñoz had a no-hitter going into the sixth inning when Harrison Bader got the Mets’ first hit.

Roddery Muñoz, Vicious 95mph Sinker. 😤 pic.twitter.com/GENfaWhRRa — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 14, 2024

New York eventually scored a run but went into the ninth inning trailing the Marlins 2 -1.

Mets fans were once again pondering another Mets loss to the Marlins, a team with the most losses of any franchise in the National League. So how did the Mets pull off this win? It was thanks to three former LatinoMVP winners…

In the top of the ninth, Boricua and two-time LatinoMVP Reliever of the Year Edwin Díaz, returning from his shoulder injury, pitched a perfect ninth, preventing the Marlins from scoring any additional runs.

In the bottom of the ninth, another Boricua and 2016 AL LatinoMVP winner, Francisco Lindor worked out a walk and stole second.

The steal must have rattled the Marlins pitcher, Tanner Scott because the very next pitch to Cuban and 2018 AL LatinoMVP, J.D. (Julio David) Martinez was placed over the right center field fence to give the Mets a much-needed 3 – 2 win and JD’s first ever walk off home run.

Thanks to these former LatinoMVP players for a very important Mets win.

