Tatís Jr., Machado, and Arráez, give these fans a Memory for Life

LatinoMVP award winners in Fernando Tatis Jr. (2020 NL LatinoMVP), and Manny Machado (2022 NL LatinoMVP), along with LatinoMVP award finalist Luis Arraez (2022 AL, 2023 NL) signing for fans - Image Credit: Latino Sports

FLUSHING, NY — Prior to the Padres-Mets series opener on Friday night at Citi Field, where New York won by a final score of 2-1, San Diego’s trio of superstars in Fernando Tatís Jr., Manny Machado, and Luis Arráez, made a ton of fans’ day by signing autographs and posing for photos.

As Fernando Tatís Jr. 🇩🇴 was taking swings in BP, he could not help but notice all of the young fans chanting his name. Following BP, the 2020 National League #LatinoMVP Tatís 🏆 walked over to them and spent time signing autographs ✍🏽 Some things are bigger than the game ⚾️💙 pic.twitter.com/dMg3skyG7x — Latino Sports (@LatinoSports) June 14, 2024

From one #LatinoMVP to another 🏆🇩🇴🏆 As soon as Fernando Tatís Jr. (2020 NL LatinoMVP) 🏆 began signing autographs after batting practice, his Padres teammate Manny Machado (2022 NL LatinoMVP) 🏆 followed along, making a lifelong memory for several fans ⚾️💙 #MLB #LatinoSports pic.twitter.com/udB2r00Wtb — Latino Sports (@LatinoSports) June 14, 2024

The Hitting Machine Himself Luis Arráez 🇻🇪 Arráez, a back-to-back #LatinoMVP finalist (2022 AL, & 2023 NL) 🏆 signed for fans alongside his Padres teammates 🇩🇴 Manny Machado (2022 NL LatinoMVP) and 🇩🇴 Fernando Tatís Jr. (2020 NL LatinoMVP) after the batting practice at Citi Field pic.twitter.com/NtNj5Tr4aG — Latino Sports (@LatinoSports) June 15, 2024

Robert Rizzo is a journalist and editor of Latino Sports – Email: RobertRiz994@gmail.com

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports