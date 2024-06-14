Connect with us

Baseball

Tatís Jr., Machado, and Arráez, give these fans a Memory for Life

LatinoMVP award winners in Fernando Tatis Jr. (2020 NL LatinoMVP), and Manny Machado (2022 NL LatinoMVP), along with LatinoMVP award finalist Luis Arraez (2022 AL, 2023 NL) signing for fans - Image Credit: Latino Sports

FLUSHING, NY — Prior to the Padres-Mets series opener on Friday night at Citi Field, where New York won by a final score of 2-1, San Diego’s trio of superstars in Fernando Tatís Jr., Manny Machado, and Luis Arráez, made a ton of fans’ day by signing autographs and posing for photos. 

Robert Rizzo is a journalist and editor of Latino Sports – Email: RobertRiz994@gmail.com

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

Facebook

Latest Article

More in Baseball