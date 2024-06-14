Tatís Jr., Machado, and Arráez, give these fans a Memory for Life

FLUSHING, NY — Prior to the Padres-Mets series opener on Friday night at Citi Field, where New York won by a final score of 2-1, San Diego’s trio of superstars in Fernando Tatís Jr., Manny Machado, and Luis Arráez, made a ton of fans’ day by signing autographs and posing for photos.
As Fernando Tatís Jr. 🇩🇴 was taking swings in BP, he could not help but notice all of the young fans chanting his name. Following BP, the 2020 National League #LatinoMVP Tatís 🏆 walked over to them and spent time signing autographs ✍🏽
Some things are bigger than the game ⚾️💙 pic.twitter.com/dMg3skyG7x
— Latino Sports (@LatinoSports) June 14, 2024
From one #LatinoMVP to another 🏆🇩🇴🏆
As soon as Fernando Tatís Jr. (2020 NL LatinoMVP) 🏆 began signing autographs after batting practice, his Padres teammate Manny Machado (2022 NL LatinoMVP) 🏆 followed along, making a lifelong memory for several fans ⚾️💙 #MLB #LatinoSports pic.twitter.com/udB2r00Wtb
— Latino Sports (@LatinoSports) June 14, 2024
The Hitting Machine Himself Luis Arráez 🇻🇪 Arráez, a back-to-back #LatinoMVP finalist (2022 AL, & 2023 NL) 🏆 signed for fans alongside his Padres teammates 🇩🇴 Manny Machado (2022 NL LatinoMVP) and 🇩🇴 Fernando Tatís Jr. (2020 NL LatinoMVP) after the batting practice at Citi Field pic.twitter.com/NtNj5Tr4aG
— Latino Sports (@LatinoSports) June 15, 2024
