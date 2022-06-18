Tomorrow is Father’s Day. Here is one present you might consider – Mañana es el día del padre. Aquí hay un regalo que podrías considerar.

A once in a life time experience.

Has your father, or you as a father of ever been to Cooperstown, NY to the Baseball Hall of Fame (HOF)? Have you, or your father ever been to a HOF induction ceremony? If you answer to these questions is NO, then here is a sincere suggestion for this Father’s Day.

Latino Sports organizes a fun filled day trip to Cooperstown every time that a Latino is inducted. This year they will be inducting three Latinos. Minnie Minoso, David “Big Papi” Ortíz and Tony Oliva.

So what better “FATHERS DAY GIFT” than giving you father, or taking your children as a father who wants to have his children to be part of this life remembering experience

—————————————–Español———————————————-

¿Tu padre, o tú como padre, ha estado alguna vez en Cooperstown, Nueva York, en el Salón de la Fama del Béisbol (HOF)? ¿Usted o su padre han estado alguna vez en una ceremonia de inducción de HOF? Si tu respuesta a estas preguntas es NO, entonces aquí tienes una sugerencia sincera para este Día del Padre.

Latino Sports organiza un viaje de un día lleno de diversión a Cooperstown cada vez que un latino es admitido. Este año estarán juramentando a tres latinos. Minnie Miñoso, David “Big Papi” Ortíz y Tony Oliva.

Así que que mejor “REGALO DEL DÍA DEL PADRE” que regalarte a tu padre, o llevarte a tus hijos como un padre que quiere que sus hijos sean parte de esta vida recordando la experiencia.