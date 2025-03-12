Women’s History in Sports Spotlight: New York Liberty

The New York Liberty won their first WNBA Finals in franchise history last October - Image Credit: WNBA

Latino Sports will continue to shine light on the power, resilience, and heart of unstoppable women around the globe this March throughout Women’s History Month

NEW YORK, NY — In a landmark moment for women’s sports, the New York Liberty clinched their first WNBA championship in October of 2024, defeating the Minnesota Lynx in a thrilling series. This victory not only marked a significant achievement for the franchise but also served as a catalyst for increased attention and respect for women’s basketball.

The 2024 WNBA Finals showcased the growing popularity of the league, with Game 2 attracting 1.34 million viewers on ABC, peaking at 1.82 million. This made it the most-watched WNBA Finals game on the network, reflecting a 93% increase over the previous year’s finals average. Overall, the 2024 season set an all-time record with more than 54 million unique viewers and 22 games surpassing one million viewers each, marking a 170% increase over the 2023 season.

The Liberty’s championship run has had a profound impact on women’s sports, drawing more eyes to the game and inspiring a new generation of athletes. The organization’s success story underscores the increasing competitiveness and entertainment value of the WNBA, challenging outdated perceptions and highlighting the league’s growth.

Building on the team’s on-court success, the Liberty have also expanded their media presence. In March 2025, they announced a multiyear contract extension with FOX5 and My9, ensuring free access to games across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania. This partnership led to a 129% increase in viewership in 2024, reaching over 7.5 million homes. The new deal includes weekly Liberty-themed programming and enhanced digital content, further solidifying the team’s connection with its fan base.

Looking ahead to the 2025 season, the Liberty have made strategic moves to maintain their championship form. They signed forward Isabelle Harrison from the Chicago Sky, adding depth and experience to their roster. However, the team faces challenges with the injury of Betnijah Laney-Hamilton, whose performance was pivotal in their championship run. Her recovery will be crucial for the Liberty’s aspirations in the upcoming season.

New York’s preseason schedule includes a notable game on May 12, 2025, against the Toyota Antelopes from Japan’s Women’s Basketball League at the University of Oregon. This matchup allows former Oregon stars Sabrina Ionescu and Nyara Sabally to return to their alma mater, engaging the local community and strengthening ties between collegiate and professional women’s basketball.

The Liberty will commence their title defense on May 17, 2025, facing the Las Vegas Aces at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. With a bolstered roster and a growing fan base, they aim to replicate their success and continue elevating women’s basketball to new heights.

The New York Liberty’s championship victory and subsequent initiatives have not only broken records but also paved the way for a brighter future for women’s sports, inspiring fans and athletes alike.

