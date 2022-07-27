Work of Bobby Maduro for MLB in Havana – Labor de Bobby Maduro por MLB en La Habana

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Just like every Wednesday, today is Mail Day. Please send your name and the town or city where you are writing from.

“Just as you shouldn’t judge a book by its cover, it’s also not advisable to consider that people are what they seem at first sight”… Armandina Cisneros de Uslar.

Ubaldo L. Peñate, from Santiago de Cuba, asks…: “Is it true that Havana was very close to hosting a Major League team, thanks to Bobby Maduro?”

Amigo Ubo…: Maduro did a great job, he took a Cuban team to Triple A and did an excellent campaign in favor of his idea with the Majors. And the commissioner at the time, Ford Frick, told reporters that he and the team owners considered the case very possible and were subjecting it to enthusiastic study.

Rigoberto Portuondo, from Tijuana, asks…: “Why were Major League teams prohibited from playing on Sundays?”

Friend Beto…: Because of religious fanaticism. They assumed that everyone should go to their churches every Sunday, regardless of their religion, and they thought that the ball games would divert them from these obligations. That was maintained until 1892, 130 years ago, when they began to play on Sundays at one in the afternoon, under the protests of priests, preachers, pastors and other Ministers of the Lord.

Ruber Luzardo S. from Santa Bárbara del Zulia, asks…: “How many Cooperstown exaltations have you attended, and what anecdotes do you have about these celebrations?”

Friend Rubo…: I have only attended 29, because the ceremony does not offer much journalistically, even though it is very important.

Anecdotes are many. Like the one in 1973, when I went because they were raising my friends, Roberto Clemente, postmortem, and Monte Irvin. Plus Williams Evans, George Kelly, Warren Spahn, and Mickey Welch.

In the middle of the ceremony, a man who fell with a heart attack was sitting next to me. I had to help his wife to take him to the hospital. He turned out to be a brother of Spahn, very excited about the ceremony. Fortunately, the doctors saved him and three days later, the lady informed me that he was quite well.

Richard Rodney, from Hermosillo, asks…: “Was Babe Ruth’s number three the first retired in baseball history?”

Friend Rich…: No. Lou Gehrig’s fourth, it was withdrawn on July 4, 1939; Ruth’s third, June 13, 1948.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

——————————-Español—————————————-

Labor de Boby Maduro por MLB en La Habana

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Igual como todos los miércoles, hoy es Día del Correo. Por favor, envía tu nombre y la población o ciudad desde donde escribes.

“Así como no debes juzgar a un libro por la portada, tampoco es aconsejable considerar que las personas son como parecen a primera vista”… Armandina Cisneros de Uslar.

Ubaldo L. Peñate, de Santiago de Cuba, pregunta…: “¿Cierto que La Habana estuvo a muy poco de ser sede de un equipo de Grandes Ligas, gracias a Bobby Maduro?”.

Amigo Ubo…: Maduro hizo un gran trabajo, llevó a un equipo cubano hasta Triple A e hizo una excelente campaña en favor de su idea con las Mayores. Y el comisionado de la época, Ford Frick, declaró a los periodistas que los propietarios de equipos y él consideraban muy posible el caso y que lo sometían a entusiastas estudios.

Rigoberto Portuondo, de Tijuana, pregunta…: “¿Por qué les prohibían a los equipos de Grandes Ligas jugar los domingos?”.

Amigo Beto…: Por fanatismo religioso. Suponían que todos debían acudir cada domingo a sus Iglesias, fueran de la religión que fueran, y pensaban que los juegos de pelota los desviarían de esas obligaciones. Eso se mantuvo hasta 1892, hace 130 años, cuando comenzaron a jugar dominicalmente a la una de la tarde, bajo las protestas de sacerdotes, predicadores, pastores y otros Ministros del Señor.

Ruber Luzardo S. de Santa Bárbara del Zulia, pregunta…: “¿A cuántas exaltaciones de Cooperstown has asistido, y qué anécdotas tienes de éstas celebraciones?”.

Amigo Rubo…: Sólo he asistido a 29, porque la ceremonia no ofrece mucho periodísticamente, aún cuando sí es muy importante.

Anécdotas son muchas. Como la de 1973, cuando acudí porque elevaban a mis amigos, Roberto Clemente, postmortem, y a Monte Irvin. Además a Williams Evans, George Kelly, Warren Spahn y Mickey Welch.

En plena ceremonia, estaba sentado al lado mío un señor que cayó con un infarto. Tuve que ayudar a la esposa para llevarlo al hospital. Resultó ser un hermano de Spahn, muy emocionado por la ceremonia. Afortunadamente, los médicos lo salvaron y tres días después, la señora me informó que estaba bastante bien.

Richard Rodney, de Hermosillo, pregunta…: “¿El número tres de Babe Ruth fue el primero retirado en la historia del beisbol?”.

Amigo Rich…: No. El cuatro de Lou Gehrig, lo retiraron el cuatro de julio de 1939; el tres de Ruth, el 13 de junio de 1948.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

